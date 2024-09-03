(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Amphista Therapeutics appoints Antony Mattessich as Chief Executive Officer



The appointment will accelerate the Company's next phase of growth, advancing its next generation Targeted GlueTM protein degraders into the and building a robust pipeline Appointment follows achievement of three key milestones for Amphista in 2024 which demonstrated: in vivo efficacy, ability to target and degrade proteins in the CNS and mechanism of action for the degradation of proteins

Cambridge, UK, 3 September 2024 – Amphista Therapeutics (“the Company” or“Amphista”), a leader in next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) approaches, today announces the appointment of Antony Mattessich as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors. The appointment of Antony Mattessich as CEO will steer Amphista through its next phase of growth.

Antony is an experienced CEO bringing an impressive track record progressing programs from discovery, through clinical development and commercial success. He has strong capital markets experience having raised over $750 million for companies throughout his career. Antony has held several senior executive positions where he was instrumental in developing medicines that translate innovative science into meaningful clinical outcomes for patients, with extensive experience in CNS, haemato-oncology, immunology, and metabolics. For the last seven years, Antony was President and CEO of Nasdaq-listed Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), where he launched the company's lead asset and brought its potential blockbuster in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet-AMD) from pre-clinical development into active enrolment in Phase 3.

Antony Mattessich, Chief Executive Officer of Amphista said :“2024 has been a pivotal year for Amphista and I am thrilled to join a company that has such differentiated technology in the TPD space at a really exciting time in its development. Having worked extensively in bringing therapies to patients, I am excited to focus on building Amphista's portfolio of first-and best-in-class degraders into medicines that transform the lives of patients. The promising pre-clinical data that continues to mount at Amphista is testament to the strength of its scientific team. I am looking forward to working alongside the exceptional leadership team as well as its talented board of directors.”

Joshua Brumm, Chairman of Amphista's Board of Directors said: “Antony's extensive drug development and capital markets expertise are a perfect fit for Amphista as we plan to advance our lead assets into clinical development following the compelling new in vivo efficacy and CNS activity data announced this year. We are delighted to have someone with Antony's leadership and track record joining at such a transformational time for Amphista.”

In January 2024, the Company announced the achievement of two new data sets with its next generation bifunctional non-cereblon / non-VHL-based protein degraders. This was followed in May 2024 by the unveiling of a new mechanism of action for the degradation of BRD9 , an emerging target in oncology, that is differentiated from cereblon- or VHL-based PROTACs.

About Amphista Therapeutics

Amphista Therapeutics is focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disease, through the advancement of next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines. Amphista is applying its proprietary warhead chemistry and mechanistic know-how to generate bifunctional Targeted Glues® with a differentiated mechanism and leading physicochemical properties. Its portfolio offers the potential for first- and/or best-in-class assets and expanding the offering of TPD medicines beyond CRBN and VHL-based agents. Founded by Advent Life Sciences, Amphista is a spin-out of TPD expert Professor Alessio Ciulli's laboratories at the University of Dundee. Amphista is funded by leading life science investors including Advent Life Sciences, Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, SV's Dementia Discovery Fund as well as Eli Lilly & Company, and has strategic collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck KGaA. For more information, please visit:

Amphista, Targeted Glue, Targeted Glues and the Amphista logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Amphista Therapeutics Limited.

