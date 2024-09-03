Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market To Reach USD 1.3 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Power Over Ethernet Lighting size is expected to register 19% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by rising demand for smart and automated systems.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Over Ethernet Lighting is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in valuation by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and smart building infrastructure will favor industry growth. As businesses and organizations prioritize sustainability and savings, PoE (power over ethernet) lighting has grown favored to offer an attractive solution by integrating lighting systems with data networks. This setup allows for centralized control, remote monitoring, and automation, resulting in significant energy savings.

PoE lighting is also turning popular in office spaces, educational institutions, and hospitals due to its flexibility and ease of installation, which reduces overall infrastructure costs. Furthermore, the ability to integrate these lighting solutions with other smart building systems, like HVAC and security, enhances user experience and supports building automation initiatives. The growing focus of businesses on prioritizing scalable and future-proof solutions is further driving the market growth.

Software components to gain traction

Power over ethernet lighting market from the software component segment is slated to record a significant CAGR between 2024 and 2032 driven by the need for enabling advanced control, automation, and data analytics for lighting systems. With the integration of smart building management software, users can remotely configure, monitor, and optimize their PoE lighting networks for enhancing energy efficiency and user experience. PoE lighting software also allows real-time adjustments based on occupancy, daylight levels, and user preferences, leading to personalized and adaptive lighting environments.

Rising demand in industrial sector

With respect to end use, the PoE lighting market from the industrial segment is poised to grow at a substantial rate during 2024-2032 due to surging adoption of scalable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient lighting solutions to enhance productivity and safety. Industrial facilities, such as warehouses, manufacturing plants, and data centers largely benefit from PoE lighting systems, which offer centralized control, real-time monitoring, and seamless integration with other automation systems. These capabilities not only reduce operational costs but also support advanced features like motion detection, automated lighting adjustments, and data-driven maintenance schedules.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific power over ethernet lighting market size will register a strong CAGR through 2032, attributed to rapid urbanization, the expansion of smart cities, and the increasing adoption of energy-efficient technologies across the region. China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in smart infrastructure, where PoE lighting helps in easy integration with smart building management systems. Lately, the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy conservation in commercial and industrial sectors has also fueled the demand for PoE lighting solutions to offer both operational efficiency and reduced power consumption in the region.

Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Participants

Some of the renowned PoE lighting companies are Analog Devices, Inc., Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc., Versa Technology Inc., Current, powered by GE, Ubiquiti Inc., Digital Lumens, Inc., Signify, Zumtobel Group AG., and H.E. Williams, Inc. among others. These firms are focusing on several growth-based strategies to widen their customer base. For instance, in January 2024 Ikan introduced new lighting products by incorporating power over ethernet technology to provide a more streamlined and efficient solution for lighting installations.

