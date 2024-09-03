Whale Forensics Successfully Conducts Closed Test Training For AI Forensic Copilot At Prestigious IAATI 72Nd Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IAATI 72nd International Training Conference

Whale Forensics received Appreciation Awards

IAATI 72nd International Training Conference

Whale Forensics held a successful five-day closed test for its AI Forensic Copilot at the IAATI conference, showcasing innovative crime investigation tech.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whale Forensics , a leading innovator in AI forensic technology, recently held a successful five-day closed test training for its highly anticipated AI Forensic Copilot. The exclusive event took place from August 26th to August 30th during the 72nd annual International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (IAATI ) International Training Conference in Florida. Whale Forensics received the "Appreciation Award" from the International Association of Vehicle Theft Investigators (IAATI). Participants included law enforcement professionals, featuring representatives from U.S. police departments, Customs and Border Protection, and criminal investigators from more than 50 countries.

“Vehicle theft is a worldwide phenomenon, therefore, as PDI we must have the ability to develop innovative investigative strategies. The best example is the award given by the IAATI, which highlights the collaborative and inter-agency work developed by the institution in conjunction with the High Complexity Prosecutor's Office of the O'Higgins Region and the Association of Insurers of Chile” stated the National Chief Against Theft and Criminal Hotspots, Prefect Marco Ramírez, during the prestigious "Insurance Investigator of the Year Award" from IAATI.

During the closed test, participants engaged in hands-on training and exchanged insights on crime detection and prevention strategies. The AI Forensic Copilot received enthusiastic feedback from attending criminal investigators, highlighting its potential to revolutionize crime scene investigation and evidence handling.

The AI Forensic Copilot is designed with proprietary native evidence identification technology that ensures compliance with the existing regulatory environments of law enforcement agencies, based on issues identified in 2018. The founding team has spent seven years repeatedly contemplating and emphasizing the importance of forensic evidence integrity. In addition to providing robust evidence collection and protection for standard criminal cases involving mobile devices, the AI system leverages advanced inference and evidence validation techniques to ensure reliable results.

"Vehicles are often used as tools in criminal activities, contributing to the rising number of vehicle theft cases in the United States," said Chris Chiang, founder of Whale Forensics. "Our AI Forensic Copilot meets the verification needs of everyday traffic accident investigations and offers valuable support in addressing issues like vehicle tampering, car theft, and counterfeit license plates."

Committed to bridging gaps in current evidence examination environments, AI Forensic Copilot is designed to operate in scenarios where traditional networks may fall short. The Whale Forensics team collaborates closely with legal experts in tech forensics and experienced criminal investigators to understand and tackle the challenges of evidence collection and privacy protection in complex environments, such as space, vehicles, deep-sea, hospitals, and law enforcement.

Reflecting on the rigorous development process, Chiang added,“Our founding team immersed themselves in vehicle design and manufacturing, dedicating over 1,000 days to studying vehicle security and safety. Despite challenges, including frequent disagreements within the teammates and reluctance from manufacturers to cooperate, our goal was to provide a solid support system for law enforcement and victims, significantly reducing daily workloads for police and ensuring prosecutors can proceed with confidence. By adhering to strict native evidence verification, we remain committed to safeguarding the judicial rights of victims during crucial court rulings.”

Currently, the AI Forensic Copilot is undergoing closed testing for applications in vehicle theft, human trafficking, drug transportation, and fraud investigations. Whale Forensics is proud to have showcased this innovative technology at the IAATI conference, a prestigious event that highlights the latest advancements in forensic technology.

For more information about the AI Forensic Copilot and to request an invitation for access, please visit Whale Forensics website. The future of evidence examination is here, and Whale Forensics is leading the way.

Michael Adams

Whale Forensics

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.