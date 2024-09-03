Pakvban: Clinical Bangladesh Secure Historic Test Series Sweep At Rawalpindi

(MENAFN- IANS) Rawalpindi (Pakistan), Sep 3 (IANS) In what will be remembered as a monumental day in Bangladesh's history, their top-order displayed remarkable composure and grit, leading the team to a historic 2-0 series sweep over Pakistan with a six-wicket victory on the fifth afternoon of the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket here on Tuesday.

This victory is only their fourth Test win on foreign soil in the last seven years. The 2-0 series triumph is Bangladesh's second overseas series win (minimum two matches in a series), with their first coming against West Indies (2-0) back in 2009. This was also Bangladesh's first series win against Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 185, Bangladesh's pursuit was anchored by crucial contributions from their top order. Zakir Hasan set the tone with a solid 40, while Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque chipped in with a steady 30 each. The experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan ensured that Bangladesh crossed the finish line without further setbacks.

Bangladesh have long struggled to secure overseas Test wins, achieving only their third-ever series victory on foreign soil. For Pakistan, the defeat extended a troubling winless streak at home, with this being their tenth consecutive Test without a victory.

Since their last home win against South Africa in February 2021, Pakistan has drawn four Tests and lost six, including series defeats to Australia, England, and now, Bangladesh.

As the fifth day of the Test unfolded, Bangladesh required 63 runs to win with eight wickets in hand as they headed into the second session. Shanto showed some intent with a few reverse sweeps, managing to find the boundary through backward point, but his innings ended prematurely when he softly bunted a straight delivery from Salman Agha to Abdullah Shafique at short leg.

Mominul Haque, who had been cautious in the first session, decided to accelerate after Shanto's departure. He cut Salman through point and got another boundary off Mir Hamza, albeit with an edge. Pakistan, sensing the match slipping away, including two back-to-back lbw reviews against Mushfiqur Rahim. However, both reviews were unsuccessful, as an inside edge saved the veteran batter on each occasion.

Mominul's aggressive approach eventually led to his downfall when he mistimed a shot off Abrar Ahmed, sending the ball straight to mid-off. But Mushfiqur and Shakib remained unfazed, taking their time and avoiding any rash shots as they steered Bangladesh closer to the target.

Shakib sealed the win in style, striking Abrar for a straight six to bring the target down to below 20 before driving the winning runs through the covers just before tea.

With this victory, Bangladesh moved up to fourth place on the World Test Championship table, leapfrogging England.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 274 & 172 lost to Bangladesh 262 & 185/4 in 56 overs (Zakir Hasan 40, Najmul Hossain Shanto 38, Momimul Haque 34; Mir Hamza 1-46, Khurram Shahzad 1-40, Salman Agha 1-17) by six wickets.