Russians Fired 86 Times Overnight At Border Of Chernihiv, Sumy And Kharkiv Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian fired 86 times from various types of weapons at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, resulting in a total of 281 explosions.

In the Chernihiv region, Chernihiv, Orlykivka, Semenivka, Zarichchia, Leonivka, Hirsk, Yeline, Khrinivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, and Hremiach came under enemy fire.

According to preliminary data, the Russian fired at them with UAVs, cannon artillery, mortars, MLRS and FPV drones.

In the Sumy region, Hurynivka, Pavlivka, Mezenivka, Yunakivka, Novodmitrivka, Porozok, Stepne, Stepok, Pokrovka, Slavgorod, Obody, Dmytrivka, Poznya, Velyka Pysarivka came under hostile fire , Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Konotop, Usok, Sydorivka, Bilokopytove, Sopych, Seredyna-Buda, Chernatske, Vilna Sloboda, Vovkivka, Rozhkovychi, Bachivsk, Zarutske, Esman, Bila Bereza and Sydorivka.

It has been preliminarily established that the invaders attacked these settlements using MLRS, guided bombs, UAV mounted weapons, UAV mounted artillery, mortars, cannon artillery, and FPV drones.

In Kharkiv region, five explosions were recorded in the village of Tymofiivka in Bohodukhiv district as a result of mortar fire.

Child injured as enemy shells at night

According to the“North” military command, there are four injured civilians. Missile attacks and active use of UAVs and FPV drones by the enemy were also recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region at night and in the morning, wounding a person.

