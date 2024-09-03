IAEA Director General Holds Meetings In Kyiv Before Trip To ZNPP
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Director General of the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi discussed support for Ukrainian NPPs with the heads of the Ministry of Energy, SNRIU and Energoatom in Kyiv before visiting the occupied ZNPP.
According to Ukrinform, this is reported on Grossi's page on the social Network X .
“Started my 10th visit to Ukraine meeting with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, SNRIU Chairman Oleh Korikov and Energoatom President Petro Kotin, and
exchanging on our support to Ukrainian NPPs ahead of my ZNPP visit,” the statement said.
Grossi emphasized that the IAEA is“fully committed to safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear sites, with presence at each.”
As Ukrinform reported, the day before, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said he was going to visit the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.
During a working visit to Zaporizhzhia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that only political steps are being taken to return the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine's control, but they are not enough.
Zaporizhzhia NPP is one of the largest in Europe. In March 2022, the plant was seized by the Russian military. Currently, there are a large number of Russian military personnel on the territory of the plant, and there are also many weapons there. The opposite shore of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, Nikopol, is being shelled from the plant.
Photo: Raphael Grossi / X
