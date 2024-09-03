Nikoloz Samkharadze Met Foreign Minister Of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Nikoloz Samkharadze met Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat
Mirzoyan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared
by Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament of Georgia on
"X".
Sides discussed Bilateral ties, economic cooperation, Regional
security challenges, Occupied regions of Georgia, Peace process
between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Georgia's EU integration
experience.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108630331
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.