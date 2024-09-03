عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nikoloz Samkharadze Met Foreign Minister Of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan

Nikoloz Samkharadze Met Foreign Minister Of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan


9/3/2024 7:13:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Nikoloz Samkharadze met Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament of Georgia on "X".

Sides discussed Bilateral ties, economic cooperation, Regional security challenges, Occupied regions of Georgia, Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Georgia's EU integration experience.

MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108630331


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search