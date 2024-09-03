Shoals Technologies Group Secures Favorable Initial Ruling In ITC Case Against Voltage, LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ruling Represents Big Win for U.S. Solar and American Jobs

PORTLAND, Tenn., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, (“Shoals”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for the transition market, announced today that it received a favorable ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) in its patent infringement complaint against Voltage, LLC and related foreign entity (“Voltage”). On August 30, 2024, an Administrative Law Judge at the ITC issued an initial ruling finding that Voltage violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing infringing LYNX trunk bus products into the United States.



In addition, Shoals has also recently been issued two new patents covering Shoals' BLA technology, U.S. Patents 12,015,375 and 12,015,376, in addition to the '153 (US Patent 11,689,153) patent that Voltage was found to violate in the ITC case.

If upheld by the Commission, the patent infringement ruling will prevent the unlawful imports of photovoltaic connectors that infringe on intellectual property owned by Shoals for improved solar panel array connectors. Invented and manufactured in the U.S., Shoals' patented Big Lead Assembly (BLA) connectors offer significant savings by reducing the need for combiner boxes, minimizing material and labor costs, and providing long-term maintenance benefits.

“This initial ruling represents a huge victory for Shoals, the U.S. solar industry and American jobs,” said Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals.“By enforcing our patents, we can continue to drive innovation, protect American intellectual property and jobs, and ensure that only compliant and authorized products reach the U.S. market. This decision reinforces our commitment to fair competition and the integrity of our industry.”

The target date for completion of the ITC investigation is scheduled for late December, and final resolution following a potential Presidential review in February 2025. Following final disposition of the ITC case, Shoals plans to resume the currently stayed District Court case in the Middle District of North Carolina against Voltage, on the same subject matter, to pursue monetary damages.

Shoals will continue to prioritize protecting its valuable portfolio against infringement and remains committed to investing in and protecting American jobs, manufacturing, and intellectual property.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: .

