(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of the main factors driving the growth of the emission monitoring systems is the increase in pollution levels brought on by fast urbanization and industrialization.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research - , Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global emission monitoring systems market (배출 모니터링 시스템 시장) was projected to attain US$ 4.8 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to garner a 7.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is likely to attain US$ 10.7 billion .

Emission monitoring systems are devices that track and calculate the emissions of pollutants from various industrial settings, including mines, manufacturing centers, power plants, and, in some cases, automobiles.

Emission monitoring systems are mostly utilized in industries including waste management, energy production, oil and gas, and transportation in an effort to lessen environmental deterioration and abide by environmental laws.

Particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, carbon dioxide, and other pollutants may all be precisely measured using industrial emissions sensors.

With the help of the gathered data, businesses can satisfy emission restrictions and find areas for improvement in their industrial processes and supply chain, making them more sustainable.

Key Findings of the Market Report



By providing real-time data and insights regarding sources and emission levels, the use of emission monitoring technology for sustainable manufacturing enables firms to comply with environmental laws.

Air quality monitoring systems provide the following benefits: reduced air pollution effect, improved public health outcomes, and early emission issue identification. Manufacturers of emission monitoring systems are concentrating on incorporating emergency technologies for enhanced data management, predictive monitoring, and remote monitoring, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and cloud storage.

Market Trends for Emission Monitoring Systems



Increased funding and advancements in clean technologies, such as those for pollution control, have aided in enhancing device accuracy and monitoring capabilities.

Real-time monitoring of pollutants with improved sensitivity and accuracy is made possible by the integration of modern sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring long-term compliance with strict environmental standards.

In order to support green efforts, cloud-based platforms and machine learning algorithms for data management and emission forecasting are examples of next-generation emission monitoring systems. Overall, the use of state-of-the-art emission monitoring devices for regulatory compliance is being driven by additional advancements in electric cars and alternative renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. This is pushing the market revenue for emission monitoring systems.

Global Market for Emission Monitoring Systems: Regional Outlook



In terms of market share for emission monitoring systems, Asia Pacific led the global market in 2023. The regional market is developing owing to the fast industrialization of nations like China, India, and Korea, the government's increased emphasis on the promotion of cleaner technology, and the growing public awareness of the dangers of corporate emissions.

China made more than US$ 890.0 billion in renewable energy and technology investments in 2023, according to Carbon Brief. As to the China Ecological Environment Status Bulletin 2021, there is active monitoring for stage-by-stage emissions at 31,163 wastewater discharge ports and 44,530 waste gas discharge ports nationwide. The Middle East and Africa emission monitoring systems market is expected to increase steadily between 2024 and 2034, according to the most recent market prediction. Market data in the area are driven by an increase in oil and gas developments as well as expenditures in predictive emission monitoring.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market (Marché des systèmes de surveillance des émissions): Key Players

To meet the growing demand from profitable industries like petrochemicals, mining, and pulp & paper, leading suppliers in the global market for emission monitoring systems are heavily investing in the development of sophisticated emission monitoring systems and air emission measurement tools for industrial compliance.

Companies use mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances to broaden their product offerings as important strategies to stay competitive in a changing market. The following companies are well-known participants in the global emission monitoring systems market:



ABB

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Sick AG

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

AMETEK, Inc.

Durag Group

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Rockwell Automation

General Electric Company

Opsis AB

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Beijing SDL Technology Co. Ltd.

ALS

Hannifin Corp

Buhler Technologies GmbH

M&C TechGroup

Horiba

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Servomex ENVEA

Some key developments by the players in this market are:



Hyundai Motor Corporation and Kia Corporation announced in July 2023 that they would be working together to create the CO2 Emission Monitoring System (SCEMS), a blockchain-based supply product with artificial intelligence capabilities. The product's purpose is to calculate and examine carbon emissions along the whole supply chain of a cooperative partner. Furthermore, it guarantees data integrity and transparency economically and dependably.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation

By Technology



Predictive Emission Monitoring Systems Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems

By End-use Industry



Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Pulp & Paper

Energy/Power

Mining Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

