'Only In Pakistan': Viral Video Shows Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Of Flight Before Take-Off

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A from Pakistan has the Internet rolling on the floor with laughter. In the video, a Pakistani pilot can be seen dealing with a fogged-up cockpit windshield himself. Although this is common among pilots across the globe, the social viewers were left in splits as they compared him to a Roadways driver.

The 19-second video clip showed the pilot of a Pakistani airline hanging out from the cockpit to clean the foggy windshield with a cloth. It has sparked a multitude of responses. But the cherry on top is the sound of laughter from the person recording the video! Audible clearly in the viral clip, the laughter added to the humourous nature of the scene.

| Viral Video: Off-duty police officer rescues man from being run over by train

The clip was shared on social media platform X by the handle @gharkekalesh, which often shares videos of local fights and quarrels. The caption of the video reads: "Pilots in Pakistan are Cleaning the Glass of Plane."

The video was quick to garner views online and had over 914.7K engagements at the time of writing the story.

Netizens from across the border enjoyed the clip and chimed in the comment section with their playful jabs to incredulous observations.

| Does Anand Mahindra drive BMW, Mercedes instead of Mahindra cars?

Amused by the scene, a user commented,“Hilarious, this could happen only in Pakistan.”

Another user said the fact that there are flights in Pakistan and pilots that fly them, in itself is a great achievement.

"Pakistan me flight chal rahi hai aur pilot chala rahe hai yahi bahoot badi baat hai."

| Viral Video: Truck topples 'mentally ill' man sitting on busy road in UP

A few users also compared him to a bus driver of state roadways, and said, "Pilot hai ya Haryana Roadways ka conductor." Another added: "Lahore roadways."

However, one user highlighted, "Quite common. If pilots wish to do it, its OK. They can always ask help but some one wishes to do it should be fine."

A user commented: "He is more professional than Babar Azam ." Plot twist once he was a cab driver, another user said.