PM Modi Arrives In Brunei Marking First Ever Bilateral Visit By An Indian Prime Minister

On Tuesday, 3 September, Prime Narendra Modi arrived in Brunei, marking a historic occasion as this visit represents the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to the small Southeast Asian nation. He was warmly welcomed by Brunei's Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi expressed his anticipation for discussions with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the Bruneian royal family. His aim is to elevate the long-standing relationship between India and Brunei to new heights, reinforcing the historical ties that bind the two nations.

Additionally, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted this milestone, underscoring the significance of the visit in celebrating and strengthening the bilateral partnership.

Brunei is the first leg of PM Modi's two-nation trip during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership and discuss ways to boost bilateral ties.

The Indian diaspora in Brunei extrended a warm welcome to PM Modi upon his arrival.

In his departure statement from New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the commencement of his historic first bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam.

Reflecting on the significance of the trip, Modi emphasized,“As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights.”

This visit is set to enhance India's collaboration with Brunei across various sectors, including defense, trade and investment, energy, space technology, and health cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted that the trip will also explore opportunities for cooperation in new and emerging fields, further strengthening the bilateral ties.

Following his stay in Brunei, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Singapore on Wednesday. There, he is scheduled to engage with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Modi will also interact with leaders from Singapore's dynamic business community.

PM Modi said,“Both countries (Brunei, Singapore) are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision. I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore, and the larger ASEAN region.”

