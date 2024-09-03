A.I. Agents Make History: First Crypto Transaction Without Human Touch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant leap for the digital economy, Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, recently facilitated the first-ever cryptocurrency transaction between two artificial intelligence (AI) agents.



This groundbreaking event occurred on Base, Coinbase's own blockchain. It marked a pivotal moment in the integration of AI into the network.



Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. He highlighted a unique aspect of this transaction: AI agents, which typically can't own accounts, now have the capability to maintain crypto wallets.



These agents used USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, to carry out the transaction. The transaction involved trading tokens that represent words or phrases used by AIs for generating content.



The implications of this development are profound. Armstrong pointed out that AI agents can now engage in transactions not only among themselves but also with humans and businesses.







These transactions occur instantly, globally, and without any fees. He sees this as a crucial step towards the widespread adoption of AI in the marketplace.



Traditionally, AIs lacked a means to autonomously manage financial transactions. They couldn't, for instance, buy plane tickets or book hotel reservations for a trip.

The Evolution of AI Agents

The integration with cryptocurrency now empowers AI agents to perform these actions, thereby enabling them to undertake more practical tasks and making them more autonomous.



Armstrong raised a thought-provoking question about the potential size of the economy from AI-to-AI transactions in the coming years.



AI agents, linked to large language models (LLMs), typically focus on specific user-assistance tasks like scheduling appointments, planning trips, or creating shopping lists.



Now, with the ability to execute purchases and reservations autonomously, these AI agents can extend their functionality beyond planning. They can now automate everyday operations by handling actual transaction execution.



This evolution signifies a milestone for both artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It also poses fundamental questions about the future interactions between AI agents and human economic activities.



As we witness the blurring of lines between digital and traditional transactions, the potential for AI agents to transform our economic landscape continues to expand dramatically.

