HSG Laser Marks Four Years Of Innovation Of Tokyo R&D Center, Leading The Way In Fiber Laser Cutting Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser, a leading global provider of metal shaping equipment and solutions, proudly marks the fourth anniversary of its Global Center in Tokyo, Japan. This significant milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and its strategic focus on expanding its global footprint while advancing metal shaping technology.

HSG Laser's Global R&D Center in Tokyo, Japan

Established in 2020, HSG Laser's Tokyo R&D Center was a strategic cornerstone of the company's global expansion, and has driven advancements in laser optics and control, high-precision chuck technology, cutting head follow-up control, and CNC systems for laser processing.

Strategically located in Tokyo, the R&D center leverages Japan's century-long expertise in photonics and its proximity to leading suppliers, manufacturers, and academic institutions, such as Chiba University. This synergy has driven significant innovations in laser optical technology.

The innovations developed at the Tokyo R&D Center have enhanced HSG Laser's product range, boosting the precision and reliability of its laser processing solutions worldwide. These advancements have expanded HSG's offerings from laser cutting to bending, welding, and automation, fortifying its position in high-end manufacturing and supporting sustainable industrial growth.

HSG Laser's research and development strategy is customer-centric, focusing on understanding specific production requirements. With strong ties to its European headquarters in Düsseldorf and North American headquarters in Chicago, along with major production bases in China and Thailand, the Tokyo R&D Center is uniquely positioned to refine and enhance technologies for a global clientele. This integrated approach ensures innovations developed in Japan are seamlessly adapted to serve customers worldwide, solidifying HSG Laser's industry leadership.

With the trust of nearly 20,000 customers worldwide and holding 426 technology patents as of 2023, HSG Laser is poised to elevate its Japan R&D Center into a world-class hub of technological innovation. Through continuous collaboration with global partners and the introduction of advanced technologies, HSG Laser is set to establish new benchmarks in the industry.

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG has quickly established itself as a global leader in metal shaping equipment and automation solutions, particularly excelling in laser cutting, bending, and welding technologies. With a global installed base surpassing 25,000 machines and a workforce of over 1,800, HSG has earned the trust of industries worldwide. The foundation of HSG's success is its steadfast commitment to innovation and reliability.

