Investors have until October 25, 2024 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Methode common stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Salem v. Methode Electronics, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-07696.

What is the Lawsuit About?

Methode designs, engineers, and manufactures custom-engineered solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers. The complaint alleges that during the relevant period, Methode misrepresented the success of the Company's transition from the General Motors console program to new electric vehicle applications and that the Company's“higher-margin product mix” would“offset” any decline in income from the General Motors program. In truth, Methode's transition to electric vehicles had been plagued with operational, logistical, and personnel challenges that negatively impacted the Company's business.

On September 7, 2023, Methode announced financial results for 1Q 24. The Company disclosed that“operational inefficiencies” in the Company's North American operations had negatively impacted earnings for the quarter and were expected to linger into the second quarter. On this news, the price of Methode stock declined by $6.67 per share, or over 22%, to close at $23.33 per share on September 7, 2023.

On December 7, 2023, Methode announced financial results for 2Q 24. During the quarter, the Company's Automotive Segment generated only $154.3 million in net sales and suffered a $61.5 million loss from operations. The Company also disclosed a $56.5 million goodwill impairment in the Company's North American and European Automotive Reporting Units. On this news, the price of Methode stock declined by $2.87 per share, or almost 12%, to close at $21.52 per share on December 8, 2023.

On March 7, 2024, Methode announced financial results for 3Q 24 and withdrew all prior guidance. The Company also announced it was taking urgent actions to reduce costs, such as by reducing headcount and discretionary expenses and by disposing of non-critical assets. On this news, the price of Methode stock declined by $6.55 per share, or over 31%, to close at $14.49 per share on March 7, 2024.

Finally, on April 8, 2024, Methode announced that its CFO would be retiring from the Company effective July 12, 2024. Less than one month later, on May 6, 2024, Methode announced that the CEO had resigned just three months into his tenure.

What Can You Do?

