Brazil’S Uncertain Financial Future: More Questions Than Answers In 2025 Budget

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the landscape of Brazil's fiscal planning, the proposed 2025 budget reflects a precarious balancing act.



Dario Durigan, the Executive Secretary of the of Finance, outlined the blueprint for 2025 in a Monday press briefing.



He acknowledged that the plan was fraught with challenges, including efforts to curb public expenditure and achieve a zero deficit.



As the proposal lands in Congress, it carries with it more questions than answers regarding the achievement of its primary fiscal goals.



Market analysis indicates that the projected revenues, though optimistic, face uncertainties, ranging from R$120 billion (approximately $21.39 billion) to nearly R$170 billion.







Moreover, the government has been hesitant to implement cuts in public spending and make necessary adjustments to social programs. This reluctance poses significant hurdles in meeting fiscal targets.

Upcoming Strategies

Upcoming strategies include imposing a minimum 15% tax on big tech and multinational corporations to bridge budget gaps.



Additionally, there are plans to address elevated energy tariffs and manage the impact of a general strike in Israel.



During the budget announcement, Durigan admitted to initiating spending cuts amounting to R$25.9 billion through blockades and budgetary constraints.



However, the uncertainty in revenue collection casts a long shadow. According to Felipe Salto, Chief Economist at Warren Investments, the budget counts on R$168.3 billion from several "uncertain" sources:







R$21 billion (about $3.74 billion) is expected from increased CSLL and JCP tax rates.



R$28.6 billion anticipated from CARF decisions.



R$57.5 billion is projected from tax transactions between taxpayers and the PGFN.



R$15.5 billion hoped from tax credit recoveries.



R$20 billion predicted from controlling tax benefits.

R$25.8 billion was estimated by Congress through measures to offset payroll tax reliefs.



These figures largely hinge on legislative approval, adding another layer of unpredictability to the fiscal forecast.Salto critiqued the Ploa for lacking innovation and confirmed a challenging fiscal scenario ahead. Reducing the public deficit between 2024 and 2025 will be a formidable task.Elevated atypical revenue projections, contingent on congressional approval or inherently uncertain, weigh heavily on fiscal assessments.Challenges in Brazil's Fiscal ManagementRafaela Vitória, Chief Economist at Banco Inter, projected a public deficit of R$110 billion by 2025, equivalent to 0.9% of Brazil 's GDP.She pointed out that proposed tax increases have a slim chance of passing, and the plan to limit tax compensation might not fully materialize. This could generate an estimated R$120 billion in revenues, though this figure may not be confirmed.The outlook for 2025 is fraught with significant risks, including a new cycle of monetary tightening. Expect inflation to exceed targets for an extended period.However, this, combined with a global economic slowdown, increases the likelihood of revenue shortfalls.Without controlling expenditure growth more effectively, we postpone fiscal adjustments, which continue to pressure the currency and interest rates.The reliance on Congress to pass measures to increase revenue highlights a recurring theme: the government's delay in addressing spending reductions and inefficiency issues.This persistent deferral underscores the broader challenges of fiscal management in Brazil. It reflects both the complexities of governance and the pivotal role of legislative cooperation in achieving financial stability.