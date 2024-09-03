Teachers Day 2024: National Teachers Awards Winners Announced

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Teachers Day 2024, National Teachers Awards 2024:

The Department of School Education and Literacy, of Education, has announced the winners of the National Teachers' Awards 2024. This time, a total of 50 teachers have been selected for the award, who will be honored at Vigyan Bhavan on September 5 at 4:15 pm. Teachers have been selected from across the country for the National Teachers Award. These 50 awardees represent 28 states, 3 union territories and 6 organizations. These include 34 men, 16 women, 2 differently-abled and 1 teacher working with special needs children.

Teachers Day 2024: Other Awards:

Apart from these 50 teachers, 16-16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be awarded.

List of National Teachers Award Winners 2024

Avinasha Sharma - HaryanaSunil Kumar - Himachal PradeshPankaj Kumar Goyal - PunjabRajinder Singh - PunjabBaljinder Singh Brar - RajasthanHukum Chand Choudhary - RajasthanKusum Lata Garia - UttarakhandChandralekha Damodar Meshti - GoaChandresh Kumar Bolashankar Borisagar - GujaratVinay Shashikant Patel - GujaratMadhav Prasad Patel - Madhya PradeshSunita Godha - Madhya PradeshK. Sharda - ChhattisgarhNarasimha Murthy H.K. - KarnatakaDwiti Chandra Sahu - OdishaSantosh Kumar Kar - OdishaAshish Kumar Roy - West BengalPrasant Kumar Marick - West BengalUrfana Amin - Jammu and KashmirRavi Kant Dwivedi - Uttar PradeshShyam Prakash Maurya - Uttar PradeshDr. Minakshi Kumari - BiharSikendra Kumar Suman - BiharK. Suma - Andaman and Nicobar IslandsSunita Gupta - Madhya PradeshCharu Sharma - DelhiAshok Sengupta - KarnatakaH. N. Girish - KarnatakaNarayanaswamy R - KarnatakaJyoti Panka - Arunachal PradeshLefizo Apon - NagalandNandita Chongtham - ManipurYankila Lama - SikkimJoseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo - MizoramEverlasting Pinegrove - MeghalayaDr. Nani Gopal Debnath - TripuraDipen Khanikar - AssamDr. Asha Rani - JharkhandJinu George - KeralaK. Sivaprasad - KeralaMiddi Srinivas Rao - Andhra PradeshSuresh Kunati - Andhra PradeshPrabhakar Reddy Pesara - TelanganaThaduri Sampath Kumar - TelanganaPallavi Sharma - DelhiCharu Mani - HaryanaGopinath R - Tamil NaduMuraleedharan Ramya Sethuraman - Tamil NaduMantaiya Chinni Bedke - MaharashtraSagar Chittaranjan Bagde - Maharashtra

How are teachers selected for the National Teachers Award?



Teachers for the National Teachers Award are selected through a three-tier selection process, which included evaluation at the district, state and national levels. A total of 82 teachers will be honored in this program. The National Teachers Award was instituted in 1958 and its guidelines were modified in 2018.

Read also

Mohammed Shami hair transplant secret is OUT: Know how India cricketer got hair back

How to protect your home from negative energy? Check out 5 EASY tips