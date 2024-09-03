Teachers Day 2024: National Teachers Awards Winners Announced

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Teachers Day 2024, National Teachers Awards 2024:
The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has announced the winners of the National Teachers' Awards 2024. This time, a total of 50 teachers have been selected for the award, who will be honored at Vigyan Bhavan on September 5 at 4:15 pm. Teachers have been selected from across the country for the National Teachers Award. These 50 awardees represent 28 states, 3 union territories and 6 organizations. These include 34 men, 16 women, 2 differently-abled and 1 teacher working with special needs children.
Teachers Day 2024: Other Awards:
Apart from these 50 teachers, 16-16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be awarded.
Avinasha Sharma - Haryana
Sunil Kumar - Himachal Pradesh
Pankaj Kumar Goyal - Punjab
Rajinder Singh - Punjab
Baljinder Singh Brar - Rajasthan
Hukum Chand Choudhary - Rajasthan
Kusum Lata Garia - Uttarakhand
Chandralekha Damodar Meshti - Goa
Chandresh Kumar Bolashankar Borisagar - Gujarat
Vinay Shashikant Patel - Gujarat
Madhav Prasad Patel - Madhya Pradesh
Sunita Godha - Madhya Pradesh
K. Sharda - Chhattisgarh
Narasimha Murthy H.K. - Karnataka
Dwiti Chandra Sahu - Odisha
Santosh Kumar Kar - Odisha
Ashish Kumar Roy - West Bengal
Prasant Kumar Marick - West Bengal
Urfana Amin - Jammu and Kashmir
Ravi Kant Dwivedi - Uttar Pradesh
Shyam Prakash Maurya - Uttar Pradesh
Dr. Minakshi Kumari - Bihar
Sikendra Kumar Suman - Bihar
K. Suma - Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Sunita Gupta - Madhya Pradesh
Charu Sharma - Delhi
Ashok Sengupta - Karnataka
H. N. Girish - Karnataka
Narayanaswamy R - Karnataka
Jyoti Panka - Arunachal Pradesh
Lefizo Apon - Nagaland
Nandita Chongtham - Manipur
Yankila Lama - Sikkim
Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo - Mizoram
Everlasting Pinegrove - Meghalaya
Dr. Nani Gopal Debnath - Tripura
Dipen Khanikar - Assam
Dr. Asha Rani - Jharkhand
Jinu George - Kerala
K. Sivaprasad - Kerala
Middi Srinivas Rao - Andhra Pradesh
Suresh Kunati - Andhra Pradesh
Prabhakar Reddy Pesara - Telangana
Thaduri Sampath Kumar - Telangana
Pallavi Sharma - Delhi
Charu Mani - Haryana
Gopinath R - Tamil Nadu
Muraleedharan Ramya Sethuraman - Tamil Nadu
Mantaiya Chinni Bedke - Maharashtra
Sagar Chittaranjan Bagde - Maharashtra
How are teachers selected for the National Teachers Award?
Teachers for the National Teachers Award are selected through a three-tier selection process, which included evaluation at the district, state and national levels. A total of 82 teachers will be honored in this program. The National Teachers Award was instituted in 1958 and its guidelines were modified in 2018.
