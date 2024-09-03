Quick And Healthy: THIS 5-Minute Rasam Recipe Will Help You Boost Your Immunity

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The monsoon season often brings a surge in illnesses like fever, cold, and cough. This is why it's crucial to consume foods that bolster your immune system, like this easy-to-make rasam recipe packed with immunity-boosting ingredients.

The past week has seen continuous rainfall, leading to a significant drop in temperature. Consequently, a surge in illnesses is observed, with various infections taking hold. Common ailments like fever, cold, and cough become prevalent.



The high humidity in the air during the monsoon season provides a conducive environment for the growth of harmful microorganisms, contributing to the spread of infections.



Our immune systems tend to weaken during this period, and our digestive processes slow down. Therefore, it's crucial to consume light and easily digestible foods, particularly those that are cooked.



While your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining your health, especially when many around you are falling ill, incorporating foods that bolster your immune system can significantly reduce your risk of infection.

One such dish that you should definitely incorporate into your monsoon meals is rasam. Nothing beats a comforting bowl of rasam in this weather. It's comforting, it's flavorful, and it doesn't take forever to make. It's simple and requires minimal effort.



This recipe, shared by a nutritionist, requires just 5 minutes of preparation time and is packed with ingredients that boost your immunity and provide relief from cough and cold. All the ingredients that go into making rasam, like tamarind and curry leaves, are packed with healthy nutrients that work together to nourish your health from within.



Let's see how to make this rasam!

First, take two large tomatoes and blend them with ten peppercorns, four garlic cloves, and a little tamarind to make a smooth paste. Now, heat some oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, dried chilies, and asafoetida to prepare the tempering. Add the blended tomato mixture to the pan. Next, pour in the desired amount of water and bring it to a boil. Season with turmeric and salt. Let it simmer for five minutes, and your hot rasam is ready. Garnish with coriander leaves.

You can enjoy it with rice or have it as a soup.



This rasam is an excellent choice for this season. It aids digestion and the peppercorns in it provide relief from cold and cough. It also helps in boosting immunity.

