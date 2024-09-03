Kerala Cricket League Kicks-Off; Alappuzha Ripples Wins First Match
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala cricket League, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association, got off to an exciting start at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
MENAFN03092024007385015968ID1108630155
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.