Telangana Floods: Haryana Man Drove Bulldozer On Bridge To Save 9 Lives

An act of braveryhas came to light in Khammam district of Telangana when the lives of nine people were saved by one man.

Subhan Khan of Haryana has emerged as a real-life hero after he rescued nine people who were stuck on Prakash Nagar bridge on Munneru river in Khammam district amid raging floods on September 1.

He took the risk anddrove a bulldozer to the bridge and returned with thenine people safely.

In a post on social X (formerly twitter), journalist Uma Sudhir said:“If I go, it is one life, if I return, I will save nine lives”: this was the courage shown by #Subhankhan who took a JCB to bring back 9 people marooned on Prakash Nagar Bridge #Khammam from early hrs on Sept 1; You can hear daughter brimming with pride #MyDaddyBravest.”

A video shared in the post shows as the bulldozer returned the nine rescued people were greeted with loud cheers.

In the video, Subhan Khan's daughter can be heard saying:“I am shivering, my daddy, he managed to do what he set out to.”

As the news of Subhan Khan's heroic act spread, lot of people including politicians have praised him for his courage to risk his life to save others.

In a post on X, BRS leader and former minister KT Rama Rao said:“Just congratulated him (Subhan Khan) on the phone. It just isn't just about lot of guts, you need a heart to be a true hero. You, my brother Subhan Khan have saved so many families from a life long pain by helping these nine people.”

“When the govt themselves were thinking if and how they should get a helicopter to rescue, you walked into danger and saved them all. Salute to your big heart and an amazing grit! Will surely meet you once I am back. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Rao added.