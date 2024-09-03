West Bengal Anti-Rape Bill: Death Penalty, Swift Justice, & More - A Deep Dive

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on September 3 unanimously passed the anti-rape Bill moved by the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024', the proposed legislation was introduced in the House by TMC leader and state Law Moloy Ghatak during a special session of the state Assembly.

The Mamata Banerjee-led had called the special session to pass the Bill that seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

The Bill came in the wake of the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“It is a testament to the state's unwavering commitment to uphold the fundamental rights of its citizens, particularly women and children, and to ensure that heinous acts of rape and sexual offences against children are met with the full force of the law,” reads the Bill.

Here are some of the provisions of the Bill:

1- Capital Punishment: In principle, the Bill proposes "to create a safer environment for women and children" in the state. This will be done by enhancing the prevalent penalties for rape as laid down in already existing laws to ensure that the punishment is made more stringent, according to legal news website Live Law.

One of the significant provisions of the Bill is the introduction of capital punishment for individuals convicted of rape in cases where the victim dies or the crime causes the victim to enter a vegetative state.