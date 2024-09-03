Man-Eating Wolves Terror In UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Gives Shoot-At-Sight Order As 34 Injured In Bahraich

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the growing number of wolf in the Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh chief Yogi Adityanath on 3 September said that shoot-at-sight orders should be the last resort, reported Hindustan Times.

Earlier on Monday night, a five-year-old girl was mauled by a wolf when she was sleeping next to her grandmother at their home. The girl's family and neighbours managed to save her life, while the wolf escaped.

The kin of the girl said that it was the first time a wolf came to their village , reported ANI.

| Uttar Pradesh news: School roof collapses in Barabanki, 40 injured, 5 critical

Meanwhile, the girl is receiving treatment at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mahasi, where two other victims injured in the attack are also being cared for.

According to Superintendent of the Mahasi CHC, Dr Ashish Verma, a total of 34 people have been injured in these wolf attacks. "All have been treated, while two of them were referred to the District Hospital in Bahraich. Both are in stable condition," HT quoted him as saying.

Dr Verma also assured that the CHC is well-equipped to handle such emergencies, with adequate supplies of Anti-Rabies Vaccines (ARVs) and Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) provided on the orders of the Chief Minister's Office.

| 'Batenge toh katenge': Yogi Adityanath makes unity call at Agra rally

Looking at the stats, since 18 March, a total of 10 people – mostly children – have died in wolf attacks. Among the deceased, nine are children below eight years of age and a woman aged 55 years, added the report.

'Operation Bhediya':

To track down the wolves responsible for the attacks, the Forest Department and the Uttar Pradesh Police have joined hands and launched 'Operation Bhediya' . In the efforts, they have already captured four wolves, while the search for the other two is underway. The area has been divided into seven zones and is being monitored by the authorities.