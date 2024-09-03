New Partners Help The National Honey Board Share The Buzz On Honey In Honey Saves Hives Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Honey Saves Hives brings together

Honey Saves Hives brings together likeminded brands, beekeepers, chefs and more to celebrate honey, beekeepers, honey bees and pollinated foods

Kicking off National Honey Month this September, the National Honey Board is buzzing with excitement about its Honey Saves Hives program, now in its fifth year. Honey Saves Hives is an educational campaign that brings together beekeepers, food manufacturers, retail bakers, chefs and foodies to celebrate the beautiful and essential relationship between honey, honey bees and our broader food ecosystem.

Honey Saves Hives

In today's world, honey bees still face a variety of challenges and need our help to thrive. Research organizations like Project Apis m., are dedicated to protecting honey bees by finding solutions for their well-being. Recognizing the importance of honey bee protection, the National Honey Board partners with Project Apis m., in addition to Barr Hill by Caledonia Spirits , Frönen , Justin's , Kate's Real Food , Kodiak , Mary's Gone Crackers , and Sprecher Brewery , that are all committed to raising awareness among consumers and chefs alike. When you purchase honey or made with honey products, you are helping a beekeeper maintain the health and well-being of honey bees. Subsequently, you are helping the process of honey bee pollination, which is key to growing one-third of the foods we know and love, such as apples, blueberries, coconuts, avocado, pumpkins, and more. And thus, the chefs, brands and foodies that inspire our palates are inclined to drive continued appreciation for honey bees to help them flourish.

Learning More about Honey Bees' Hard Work

The beekeeper behind Girl Next Door Honey , Hilary Kearney joined the Honey Saves Hives campaign this year, creating content to help followers gain a better understanding of honey bees' invaluable contributions to our global food supply. Her work focuses on bee-centric programs such as natural beekeeping classes and beehive tours, and she has inspired people worldwide through her acclaimed beekeeping photography. Through her photos, she brings to life the realities of beekeeping and the important role honey bees play in pollinating much of the produce we find in the grocery store.

"As a beekeeper, I know firsthand the important role honey bees play in our lives and our food supply. Purchasing honey not only helps beekeepers like myself maintain a happy home for honey bees, it contributes to important research about honey bee health,"

shares Kearney. "I wish more people understood that when you purchase honey or made-with-honey products, you are making a positive impact on honey bee hives, which is why I am thrilled to be a part of Honey Saves Hives this year."

How Daily Honey Use Can Help Honey Bees

Celebrated food blogger, chef, television host, media personality and author, Samah Dada is also joining the Honey Saves Hives campaign to inspire followers to incorporate honey and honey bee pollinated foods into their meals. Her popular food blog, DadaEats , showcases her distinctive cooking style, which blends her Indian heritage with wellness, creating meals that celebrate the joy of cooking with whole foods, like honey. From her yogurt at breakfast to her signature no-bake dessert squares to dressing for her favorite salads, Samah elevates each dish with honey, letting the all-natural sweetener complement and enhance a variety of flavors.

"In my kitchen, honey is my go-to sweetener for many different meals and occasions because of its natural and wholesome qualities. Plus, by using honey, I'm making a choice that supports our food ecosystem, since honey bees pollinate one in every three bites of food that we eat, including many that I use every day," said Dada. "I'm beyond excited to be teaming up with the National Honey Board to highlight one easy way we can all support honey bees: using honey!"

Choosing honey also goes beyond our home kitchens, especially as chefs and bakers nurture their patrons like beekeepers nurture their bees. Without honey bees, restaurant menus would look drastically different. That's why the National Honey Board has partnered with eight prominent restaurants in San Francisco and Houston to introduce special honey-infused dishes during a dedicated "honey week," and 26 of the top bakeries across the country to add special made-with-honey items to their menus during September. These culinary creations will be prominently featured on social media channels nationwide, highlighting the versatility of honey across different cuisines and dining occasions and promoting the important role honey bees and beekeepers play in our food system.

Purchasing Honey and Made-With-Honey Products can Make a Difference

The Honey Saves Hives' mission is shared by an outstanding line-up of food and beverage brands including, Barr Hill by Caledonia Spirits , Frönen , Justin's , Kate's Real Food , Kodiak , Mary's Gone Crackers , and Sprecher Brewery , who each use honey in their products. Together, they are proud to support honey and honey bees through various initiatives made possible by purchasing their products, along with purchasing honey, at retail stores nationwide.

To thank consumers for their honey purchases and support for hives during September, the National Honey Board is offering a $1.00 reward on the purchase of any honey (12oz or larger).

After purchasing honey, a consumer simply submits a copy of their receipt using either a mobile phone or computer using the link found on honeysaveshives or on the Ibotta app to receive a $1.00 reward deposited in their Ibotta account.

Additionally, consider purchasing honey and made with honey partner products on the Honey Saves Hives Instacart shopping page instacart/store/brands/honey-saves-hives/honey/2024 .

For more information on the Honey Saves Hives program and how to help honey bees all year long, visit .

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers, and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit .

