

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancement

Technological advancement is a major trend in the U.S. electric blankets market due to various factors, including smart features, energy efficiency, safety focus, material innovation, and rowing options in electric blankets. The rise in smart homes increases the popularity of electric blankets. It helps to influence the consumer. The companies are focusing on offering automatic shut-off, timer settings, and multiple heat settings-based electric blankets in the U.S. market. Electric blankets with features like hypoallergenic materials, moisture-wicking fabrics, and temperature-regulating technologies are in high demand.

Increased Consumer Preference for Portable Electric Blankets

The demand for portable electric blankets in the U.S. market is growing significantly due to convenience, portability, faster heating, and safety. These blankets are known for being lightweight. It is easy to travel by carrying such blankets. Battery-powered blanks offer more freedom. Traditional electric blankets require a power outlet, but battery-powered blankets can be used anywhere. These are ideal for camping or picnic trips. As the demand for travel and tourism in the U.S. increases, so does the demand for portable electric blankets.

Increased Demand for Energy-Efficient and Comfort

The demand for energy efficiency and comfort is a major driver in the U.S. electric blankets market. Electric blankets use less energy than heating a whole room. Compared to space heaters, electric blankets are energy efficient. People in the U.S. are trying to save energy bills in all possible ways. It helps attract the consumer looking to control energy bills at their home. People are looking for energy-efficient heating solutions in the U.S. market. Electric blankets give targeted warmth, which allows for a more comfortable environment for sleep. It can maintain a controllable and constant heat source, providing comfort and warmth during cooler weather.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Safety Concerns Act as a Major Restraint

Safety concerns are a major challenge in the U.S. electric blanket market due to overheating, fire, and electrical shocks. Electric blankets use electric components to generate heat. If they are used improperly or malfunction, they could overheat, which can lead to burns, discomfort, or even skin irritation. Faulty insulation or wiring in an electric blanket can increase the risk of electric shock. If the electric wiring is damaged in blankets, it can cause fire.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The U.S. electric blankets market by product segmentation is segmented into over blankets, under blankets, and throws. The over-blankets segment holds the largest market share in 2023. Over blankets are traditional blankets but have an electrical heat element within the fabric. Thus, they can be directly used over the body. Over blankets can be easily moved from the bed and used conveniently. Thus, demand for it is growing significantly in the US market. It can be used on beds, sofas, and carpets. The ease of use and versatility make the over blankets more popular for residential use. The heat is passed down to the user's body. The rising popularity and awareness of concentrated heat therapy and the demand for energy-efficient blankets have also increased the demand for electric blankets in the U.S. market.

INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL

The U.S. electric blankets market by material segmentation is segmented into synthetic and non-synthetic segments. The non-synthetic segmentation is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment includes wool, cotton etc., non-synthetic materials known for natural fibers. They are preferred for comfort and breathability. It appeals to the consumers who are looking for these attributes. The growing concern of environmental awareness increases the demand for natural materials-based blankets. Due to the stringent government regulations over syntenic materials, manufacturers are focusing on offering wool- or cotton-based innovative products to attract eco-conscious consumers to the U.S. market.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

The U.S. electric blankets market by end-user segmentation is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to grow fastest and is the dominating end-user segment. Households use electric blankets for energy efficiency, cost savings in heating, and personal comfort. Electric blankets offer personalized warmth. It appeals to an individual looking for comfort in a cooler environment. The rising interest in smart home products increases demand for electric blankets, which can be controlled through Wi-Fi or voice commands. Some users in the U.S. are seeking electric blankets for various therapeutic benefits, such as improving sleep quality and muscle pain-related issues. The residential segment shows a pronounced seasonality. Residential consumers are taking more interest in eco-friendly and energy-efficient electric blankets. It drives the demand for the overall electric blankets market in the US.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

The U.S. electric blankets market is segmented into offline and online stores by distribution channel. Online store segmentation is expected to grow faster in the distribution channel segmentation. Consumers can compare prices across the different online stores quickly. It gives the consumer an advantage due to the availability of product promotions and discounts. Online stores give an advantage by offering a selection of products from a wider range of brands. As the online shopping preference in the U.S. is rising due to the growing e-commerce market, consumers are looking for reviews and ratings before buying the products. Thus, the online stores segment of the U.S. electric blankets market is rapidly growing.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors



A Bear Down Brands

Bedsurehome

Beurer

Biddeford

Homlyns

Newell Brands

Serta Simmons Bedding

Shavel Home Products

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors



Cosi Home

Life Giving Warmth

North Star Home

Trademark Global

True North by Sleep Philosophy

VEVOR

Woolrich

Zonli

ActionHeat

Curecure

Degrees of Comfort

Eddie Bauer

Homedics

Homemate

OVENTE

Sharper Image Warmee

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



How big is the U.S. electric blankets market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. electric blankets market?

What are the key trends in the U.S. electric blankets market? Who are the major players in the U.S. electric blankets market?



Key Attributes:

