Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of CVS Corporation (NYSE: CVS) securities between May 3, 2023 and April 30, 2024, inclusive (the"Class Period"), have until Tuesday, September 10, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the CVS class action lawsuit. Captioned Nixon v. CVS Health Corporation, No. 24-cv-05303 (S.D.N.Y.), the CVS class action lawsuit charges CVS and certain of CVS's top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS : CVS is a healthcare company.

The CVS class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the forecasts CVS used to determine plan premiums were ineffective at accounting for medical cost trends and health care utilization patterns; (ii) as a result, CVS was likely to incur significant expenses to cover cost increases that were not accounted for in CVS's forecasts and thus not covered by plan premiums; (iii) accordingly, CVS had overstated the profitability of its Health Care Benefits segment; and (iv) contrary to defendants' assurances, the revenues generated from CVS's other primary segments were insufficient to offset the negative financial impact of the increasing expenditures within the Health Care Benefits segment.

The CVS class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 2, 2023, CVS revealed that it was revising its diluted earnings-per-share (“EPS”) guidance range to $6.53 to $6.75 from $6.90 to $7.12 and that operating income“decreased $1.4 billion, or 30.7%, in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily due to declines in the Health Care Benefits segment.” On this news, the price of CVS stock fell, according to the complaint.

The complaint further alleges that on February 7, 2024, CVS revealed that it was revising its diluted EPS guidance range to at least $7.06 from at least $7.26, its adjusted EPS guidance range to at least $8.30 from at least $8.50, and its cash flow from operations guidance to at least $12.0 billion from at least $12.5 billion. On this news, the price of CVS stock fell, according to the complaint.

Finally, on May 1, 2024, the CVS class action lawsuit alleges that CVS reported $88.4 billion in revenue, missing expectations of $89 billion, stating that higher utilization of healthcare services, meaning more insurance dollars spent, weighed on its results in addition to Medicare reimbursement rate cuts that will continue to pressure CVS for the remainder of the year. On this news, the price of CVS stock fell nearly 17%, according to the complaint.

