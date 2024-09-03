Radnet, Inc. To Present At The Morgan Stanley 22Nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference On Thursday, September 5Th, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a Network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare conference on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at
Details for RadNet's Presentation:
| Date:
| Thursday, September 5, 2024
| Time:
| 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time
| Location:
| New York Marriott Marquis
|
About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit
Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928
