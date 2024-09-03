Iot In Healthcare Market Size To Worth USD 241.3 Billion By 2030 With A 14% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The phrase IoT in Healthcare describes a of physical devices that uses connectivity to share data. IoT is also utilized in the healthcare industry for data collection, analysis, research, and monitoring of electronic health records, which contain machine-generated healthcare data as well as personally identifiable information and protected health information. Moreover, Internet of Things (IoT) applications in healthcare reduce the workload of medical practitioners and enable vital tasks like better patient outcomes. Thanks to Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices, the healthcare sector can now remotely monitor patients, which has huge potential to keep patients safe and well.

The global IoT in healthcare market is expected to grow at 14% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 241.3 billion by 2030 from USD 74.2 billion in 2023.

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

Medtronic (Ireland), Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Resideo Technologies (US), Agamatrix (US), Armis (US), Bosch (Germany), Capsule Technologies (US), Comarch SA (Poland), HQSoftware (Estonia), Huawei (China), Intel (US), KORE Wireless (US), , Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle (US), OSP Labs (US), Oxagile (US), PTC (US), , Royal Philips (Netherlands), R-Style Labs (US), SAP SE (Germany), Sciencesoft (US), Siemens (Germany), Softweb Solutions (US), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Telit (UK), and Welch Allyn (US).

Recent Developments

In June 2022, GE Healthcare launched Allia platform, which was designed for minimally invasive image-guided surgery. The platform was designed through a multiyear collaboration with surgeons and interventionists. Allia was designed with the purpose of improving workflow efficiency, enhancing user experience, and increasing the adoption of image guidance in daily practice.

In May 2023, SAP SE collaborated with Accenture. The aim behind the collaboration was to work collaboratively on several AI-based projects and extend product portfolios.

IoT in Healthcare Market Trends

Advanced communication choices have improved the transmission and sharing of sensor data, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular networks. Improved connectivity makes it possible for sensors to transmit data in real time to tablets, cellphones, or the systems of healthcare providers, facilitating quick analysis and action. Using the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system, for example, users and healthcare providers can get real-time glucose readings and trend information via wireless transmission of glucose data to compatible smart devices. This smooth communication allows healthcare experts to provide prompt advice and assistance while empowering people to make educated decisions about controlling their diabetes.

Detailed analysis of IoT in Healthcare Market segments

By Component Analysis

Due to the extensive usage of medical equipment brought about by the increasing need for efficient and reasonably priced healthcare service delivery methods, the medical devices segment had a dominant position in the market. Schneider Electric, for example, introduced "EcoStruxure," an Internet of Things-based healthcare solution. Medical equipment with IoT sensors incorporated allows clinicians to monitor and receive real-time health data. Furthermore, the growing demand for wearables and other self-monitoring devices is expected to drive a need for linked medical equipment in the healthcare sector.

By Connectivity Technology Analysis

With the biggest Internet of Things (IoT) market share in the healthcare industry, the cellular connectivity technology category is expected to hold its position during the course of the projection period. Huge cellular networks are used by cellular technology to transfer massive volumes of data over long distances. Since they enable data gathering and distribution in real-time to medical specialists, these are used for remote patient monitoring in the healthcare industry. As a result, it is used as a speedier, safer, and more practical solution for monitoring and remote connectivity. The mobility, adaptability, and use of medical equipment are all improved by technology integration.

By End-User Analysis

The largest Internet of Things revenue share in the healthcare market belonged to the hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics segment. Hospitals can increase their operational and functional efficiency with the use of IoT technologies. By helping hospitals manage drug compliance, hospital procedures, medical records, billing, and real-time communication, these technologies improve overall operational effectiveness in hospitals. Better disease management, treatment outcomes, and patient experiences are all made possible by IoT technologies, and these factors all improve the quality of care that patients receive.

IOT in Healthcare Key Market Challenges

Growing use of IoT in healthcare facilities as a result of a rise in patient volume and advancements in technology, including embedded systems, wireless connectivity, and other technologies in medical equipment. The development of software, its upgrading, and the transfer of data via wireless connectivity between machines are critical to the process's ongoing progression.

An increase in online transactions coupled with a rise in data security risks, data breaches, and data leaks present a difficult barrier to the market rate's expansion and growth. The difficult task for expansion is the rising cost of medical devices in the health industry with enhanced technologies. The expense of the medical instruments is beyond the means of many residents.

IoT in Healthcare Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific

In terms of the total Internet of Things (IoT) market share in the healthcare industry in 2024, Asia Pacific commanded the largest share. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the same region will expand at the greatest CAGR. In order to meet the needs of their diverse populations, the governments of China, India, South Korea, and other nations prioritize eHealth solutions. The Chinese government is implementing telemedicine and digital healthcare to offer assistance in remote and rural areas, according to the 2024 report. Over the projection period, India is anticipated to exhibit a high growth rate. India has enormous prospects in the healthcare sector thanks to its quickly expanding population and the government's substantial digital investments.

North America

After Asia Pacific, North America is projected to hold a sizable market share. The internet of things is one of the cutting-edge technologies that has been remarkably adopted by North American companies, fueling the market's growth potential. Due to the significant growth of the healthcare sector, the United States is expected to dominate the world in market revenue. The need for wearable and remote patient monitoring services in the nation is probably going to increase due to changing lifestyles and an increased emphasis on health management. Europe is probably going to grow a lot during the projection period. IoT is being quickly adopted by European nations including the UK and France in the healthcare sector.

