Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Heads To UAE On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud headed on Tuesday to the UAE on an official visit. Yesterday, Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and the accompanying delegation visited the UAE where he attended official talks and signed several MoUs. (end) ahk

