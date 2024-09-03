Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Heads To UAE On Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah headed on Tuesday to the UAE on an official visit.
Yesterday, Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and the accompanying delegation visited the UAE where he attended official talks and signed several MoUs. (end)
ahk
MENAFN03092024000071011013ID1108630076
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.