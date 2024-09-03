Ugandan Athlete Hospitalized In Serious Condition After Boyfriend's Attack In Paris Olympic
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei was hospitalized in a serious
condition.
Her boyfriend poured gasoline on the female athlete and set her
on fire, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The incident took place the other day in the house of
R.Cheptegey due to a personal conflict. 75 percent of the athlete's
body was immediately rushed to the hospital. It was reported that
the person who committed the incident received serious burn
injuries.
It should be noted that Rebecca Cheptegay took 44th place in the
marathon race of the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.
