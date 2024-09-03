Ugandan Athlete Hospitalized In Serious Condition After Boyfriend's Attack In Paris Olympic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ugandan Rebecca Cheptegei was hospitalized in a serious condition.

Her boyfriend poured on the female athlete and set her on fire, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The incident took place the other day in the house of R.Cheptegey due to a personal conflict. 75 percent of the athlete's body was immediately rushed to the hospital. It was reported that the person who committed the incident received serious burn injuries.

It should be noted that Rebecca Cheptegay took 44th place in the marathon race of the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.