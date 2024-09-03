Kuwait's 11Th Air Bridge Flight Departs To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Tuesday that its 11th air bridge plane took off heading to Sudan International Airport, loaded with 10 tons of various aid relief supplies.

It was organized by the Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charity Work in cooperation with the Kuwaiti of Affairs, Defense and Foreign Affairs and the Sudanese authorities.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society, Khaled Al-Furaij, confirmed to KUNA before the take-off that the efforts of Al-Salam Society continue to support the people of Sudan and provide all the necessary and humanitarian needs, especially food, in light of the exposure of more than 25 million people in Sudan to acute hunger and further displacement.

Al-Furaij pointed out that this plane was to help the people in Sudan and provide assistance in order to overcome the crises and disasters in Sudan. (end)

