2024 World Power Battery Conference Held In Yibin, China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YIBIN, China, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 1-2, the 2024 World Power Battery Conference, hosted by the People's of Sichuan Province and jointly organized by the People's Government of Yibin City and Sichuan Provincial Economic and Information Department, opened in Yibin City, Sichuan Province, southwestern China.



A Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The United Arab Emirates was invited as the guest of honor for this conference. During the conference, 6 special meetings, 2 online live high-end interviews, and achievements exhibitions were held. Among them, the special meetings mainly cover topics such as advanced battery forward-looking technology, new energy storage, new energy industry chain & supply chain, improvement of power battery quality, and safe and efficient transportation of power batteries. The exhibitions focus on showcasing new technologies and products of new energy vehicles and power batteries, as well as cutting-edge application scenarios such as electric tools, low altitude economy, humanoid robots, and electric ships.

According to the data released at the conference, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in China reached 9.587 million vehicles and 9.495 million vehicles respectively in 2023, an increase of 35.8% and 37.9% year-on-year respectively. The rapid growth of new energy vehicles has driven the rapid development of the power battery industry.

In recent years, against the backdrop of global green and low-carbon transformation, Sichuan Province has made forward-looking layouts and vigorously developed the power battery industry. As the first grand event in China's power battery industry, the World Power Battery Conference has been held for three consecutive sessions since its landing in Sichuan in 2022. A series of new technologies and products have been released, and many projects have been successfully implemented, effectively consolidating industry consensus, promoting industrial agglomeration, and supporting green development.

As the main carrier of the development of Sichuan's power battery industry, Yibin has introduced leading power battery enterprises to settle down since 2019 as well as upstream and downstream supporting enterprises. It has initially built a green closed-loop full industry chain ecosystem of power batteries from upstream raw materials to components, power battery cells and new energy vehicles, and battery recycling and reuse, becoming one of the regions with the most complete power battery industry chain and the strongest supporting cooperation ability in China.

In 2023, the sales volume of power batteries in Yibin City reached 96 GWh, accounting for over 15% of China, and the output value of the entire industry chain exceeded 100 billion yuan. From January to July this year, the power battery industry in Yibin City achieved an output value of 54.494 billion yuan, with a year-on-year increase of 10.4% in added value.

Source: The People's Government of Yibin City

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Hou, Tel: 86-10-63074558