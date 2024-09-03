Oslo, Norway Welcomes The Ambassadors From The Hometown Of The Giant Panda

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHENGDU, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 2, 2024, the "Chengdu, More Than Just Pandas" cultural and event, hosted by the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, took place in Oslo, the capital of Norway. The event was attended by approximately 100 professionals from Norway's tourism, business, hotel, and sectors, including China's Ambassador to Norway, Pan Zemin, Norway's Director of International Affairs at the Norwegian Board, Bjørn Krag Ingul, former Cultural Counselor at the Norwegian Embassy in China, Rigmor K. Johnsen, Chair of the Norway-China Friendship Association, Mette Husemoen, Vice Chair of the Norway-China Friendship Association, Ke Tianli, President of the Norwegian Chinese Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, and Ma Lie, Director of the Sichuan Provincial Overseas Chinese Association. During the event, the Chengdu Panda Tourism Station was officially inaugurated in Oslo.

"Ice and Snow Wonderland" meets the Land of Abundance

Renowned as a "Ice and Snow Wonderland," Norway is a sought-after destination for many residents of Chengdu. So, what does Chengdu, the "Land of Abundance," offer to attract Norwegian tourists? Wang Jian, Deputy Director of the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, emphasized during the promotion event that "Chengdu is the hometown of giant pandas, but it offers more than just pandas." He shared insights into Chengdu's rich cultural heritage, abundant natural resources, and relaxed lifestyle, extending a special invitation to the Norwegian audience: "We warmly invite our friends from Norway to explore the streets of Chengdu and experience the unique charm of our 'park city under the snow-capped mountains and the happiness of Chengdu amidst the fireworks' firsthand!"

The upcoming World University Games also emerged as a highlight of the promotion event. Wang Jian noted that Chengdu successfully hosted the World University Games last year and is now positioning itself as a major sports city. The city's numerous sports parks and enthusiastic residents reflect its vibrant, green, and eco-friendly urban character.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Norway. We warmly welcome everyone to Norway and are delighted to see Chinese friends visiting once again. We also wish you a fruitful visit to Norway," stated a representative from the Norwegian Tourist Board. They expressed a desire to collaborate with Chengdu's tourism professionals to explore strategies for jointly advancing the tourism industry.

Chengdu Panda Tourist Lodge Makes First Landing in Northern Europe

At the promotional event, Zhang Benxin, President of the Norwegian Chinese Tourism Association, and Wang Jian jointly inaugurated the Chengdu Panda Tourism Station. This marks the first establishment of a Panda Tourism Station in a Nordic country. The newly opened "Chengdu Panda Tourism Station" will feature charming "pandas" to introduce Chengdu's tourist attractions and culinary districts. This initiative aims to allow the Norwegian public to learn more about Chengdu while focusing on the giant pandas. To date, Chengdu's cultural and tourism sector has established tourism stations in 23 countries and regions, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy, laying a solid foundation for promoting Chengdu's image abroad.

Many guests give a thumbs up to the beautiful scenery of Chengdu, the "park city". It is reported that Chengdu is not only the "birthplace" and "demonstration area", but also won the title of the world's first "biodiversity charm city". As of now, the green area of the built-up area in the city is 51,295 hectares, the green coverage rate is 38.54%, the green coverage rate is 44.61%, and the per capita park green area is 12.24 square meters. A total of 8,862 kilometers of greenways have been built at all levels, and the park city under the snow-capped mountains has become an increasingly impressive "urban business card".

The event also showcased the cultural features of Chengdu, including intangible cultural heritage items such as Shu embroidery, Shu brocade, and porcelain bamboo weaving. "I am very pleased to attend the Chengdu tourism promotion conference today. In my mind, 'pandas' have always been the emblem of Chengdu tourism. The images, videos, on-site intangible cultural heritage products, Chengdu specialty snacks, and the conveyed relaxed and comfortable lifestyle of Chengdu have filled me with a deep yearning for the city. I am certain that my next visit to China will include a trip to Chengdu," said Ms. Maiken Bergheim during an interview with reporters.

12 Chengdu inbound tourism boutique routes for you to choose from.

With China implementing unilateral visa-free policies with more and more countries, inbound tourism welcomes more opportunities. Journalists found that holders of Norwegian passports can transit without a visa for up to 144 hours in Chengdu, and the permitted areas of stay include Chengdu, Leshan, Deyang, Suining, Meishan, Ya'an, Ziyang, Neijiang, Zigong, Luzhou, and Yibin.

Recently, the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast, and Tourism has launched 12 premium inbound travel routes designed to attract international visitors to Chengdu. According to relevant staff, these 12 routes cover a range of themes including panda research, Three Kingdoms culture, natural landscapes, and culinary experiences. From the "Panda Hometown Study Tour," which features the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Panda Valley volunteering, and a panda-themed post office, to curated routes exploring the World Garden Exposition in the park city, from the "Legacy of Craftsmanship Intangible Cultural Heritage Tour" showcasing the transparency of bamboo and porcelain and the brightness of brocade and embroidery, to the "Dynamic Chengdu Vibrant Tour" that highlights the energetic spirit of the city-these routes not only offer international tourists a comprehensive experience of the cultural beauty of Chengdu beneath the snow-capped mountains but also allow them to immerse themselves in the aesthetic life of Chengdu's vibrant local culture and leisure activities.

