BJP’S Alliance With Public Will Defeat All Coalitions In Haryana: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) With a month to go for the Haryana Assembly polls, electioneering has picked up the pace and parties, particularly the Congress-led INDIA bloc are making last-minute preparations and exploring pre-poll coalition to get the better of BJP in the poll-bound state.

While the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) likely poll tie-up for Haryana creates a major buzz, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday dismissed its ability to challenge the BJP juggernaut and claimed that the ruling party will romp home in the state, for a third consecutive term.

Speaking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said,“BJP's alliance with the people of the state will defeat all the coalitions. No matter how hard the Congress strives, the BJP is set to return to power for a record third term.”

He said that the BJP government has brought development to the state in the past 10 years and therefore will get 'awarded' again by the people in the 2024 polls.

Further, taking a dig at a possible pre-poll coalition between Congress and AAP, he said that Congress has realised that it can't challenge the BJP in ensuing polls despite its attempt to fan public anger over farmers' agitation, making political stunts by projecting wrestler Vinesh Phogat as party's likely contender and hence was 'getting desperate' to align with any political force.

“People of the state can see the development and progress achieved in the past 10 years and hence won't fall for any political gimmick by Congress or INDIA bloc,” he further said.

Shahnawaz's statement comes on the back of strong murmurs in political circles about a possible Congress-AAP coalition for the Haryana elections.

According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi has expressed willingness for such a tie-up in the state and the same has been duly welcomed by AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Rahul reportedly sought feedback from the party's Haryana unit leaders, at the Central Election Committee meeting on Monday evening, about the impact and scope of such an alliance. Based on their feedback, a decision is likely to be taken by the central leadership soon.

The purpose behind such a coalition is to ensure that the Opposition votes don't see a split and also the INDIA bloc presents itself as a 'potent force' by staying united against the BJP.

Sanjay Singh, speaking to the Press on Tuesday, said that AAP was ready to align with the grand old party to defeat the anti-farmer, anti-youth forces and also the one driven by hatred. He however added the party's state in-charges will take the final call.

Haryana is set to vote in single-phase polling on October 5 while the counting will take place on October 8.