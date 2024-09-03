UN conducts talks in Tripoli to address central bank crisis in Libya

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) conducted talks in Tripoli aimed at addressing a significant central bank crisis that has led to a blockade of oil production and threatens to plunge Libya into its worst economic crisis in years. The crisis began when Western factions attempted to remove the long-standing central bank governor, Sadiq Al-Kabir, last month, replacing him with a rival board. This move prompted Eastern factions to shut down all oil production in response, exacerbating the economic situation in the major energy-exporting country.



According to UNSMIL's statement, the discussions between the conflicting parties—Libya’s House of Representatives and High Council of State on one side, and the Presidential Council on the other—resulted in a 'significant' level of understanding. Both sides agreed to draft an agreement to be reviewed by their respective chambers, with the aim of finalizing and signing the agreement by Tuesday. The talks, which took place from morning until late into the night, were intended to resolve the impasse and restore stability to the central bank operations.



In the wake of these developments, oil prices saw a slight increase on Monday as the market adjusted to the ongoing halt in Libyan oil exports. The rise in oil prices helped recover some of the losses experienced late last week. Market concerns about a potential increase in OPEC+ production starting in October were somewhat alleviated, but the disruption in Libyan oil exports remained a key factor influencing the market.



The central bank of Libya (CBL) plays a crucial role as the sole legal repository for the country’s oil revenues, which are essential for paying state salaries and facilitating economic transactions. If the current crisis persists, it could severely impact the distribution of state salaries, interbank transfers, and letters of credit needed for imports, thereby paralyzing the economy and disrupting Libya’s international trade.

