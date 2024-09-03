(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding and Implementing Corporate Governance Frameworks - Building a Stronger Organisation Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This corporate governance training course provides a comprehensive understanding of what corporate governance is, its evolution, and its purpose in building a more effective, productive, and resilient organization.

Designed for those working with boards, supporting meetings, or involved in decision-making processes, this course is essential for enhancing your organization's success. It brings you up to date with the latest thinking and best practices in governance, equipping you to elevate your business.

You will learn about the key roles and responsibilities in decision-making, explore the relationship between governance, corporate culture, ethics, and stakeholders, and clarify the purpose of corporate governance in effective decision-making. Additionally, the course will deepen your knowledge of governance concepts, frameworks, and best practices from various industries, helping you develop practical approaches for implementation.

Who Should Attend:



Business leaders

Company directors

Trustees

Company secretaries

Governance professionals Legal professionals

Key Topics Covered:



The key concepts and principles of UK corporate governance

What's happening in the boardroom: who they are, what they do

The relationship between governance, corporate values and ethics

Risk management frameworks

Corporate reporting Subsidiary governance

Speakers:

Russell Shackleton

Russell Shackleton, CIA, CFE, MBA, FRSA, is a risk management and corporate governance expert consultant and trainer. He is an experienced advisor to Boards and sub-committees, and a tutor on the Financial Times Non-Executive Director programme.

He is an accomplished change agent and strategic thinker, as well as a civil and commercial mediator. He has an Executive MBA from Henley Business School and is a governance specialist with the FT Non-Executive Director Diploma.

Russell applies his operational experience allied with strategic thinking, exemplary leadership and team working skills to help businesses bring a structured change that is pragmatic, sustainable, and meets the needs and cultural fit of their organisation. He is passionate about empowering groups to achieve more than their component parts through effective stakeholder engagement and collaboration.

He has worked with many industries across the world, including manufacturing, FMCG, retail, automotive, supply chain logistics, food production/services, construction, textiles, engineering, infrastructure, energy, warehousing, transport, and charities.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900