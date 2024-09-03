Next-Generation Sequencing Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 18% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Next-Generation Sequencing Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Next-Generation Sequencing Report – Size, Trends, and Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a parallel processing technique that has an extremely high capacity, scalability, and quick speed for determining the nucleotide sequence throughout the entire genome. Additionally, the NGS is gradually being applied to disease screening, diagnosis, and medical laboratory research in the healthcare industry. It speeds up the drug research process and is widely used in personalized medicine. Increasingly effective sequencing technologies and the unfulfilled clinical need for a better tool for illness prediction, treatment, diagnosis, and monitoring are some of the factors propelling the Next Generation Sequencing Market. The industry's investment, patient demand, expanding knowledge of the molecular causes of disease, and laws allowing the marketing of tests without FDA approval all contribute to the market's expansion. Researchers frequently employ various potential sequencing techniques, such as whole exome and targeted sequencing, whole-genome sequencing, and RNA sequencing, to acquire a comprehensive sample analysis. Additionally, NGS DNA sequencing technology is less expensive and provides higher throughput than traditional Sanger sequencing. The NGS market is being positively impacted by the increase in automation for data analysis, post-sequencing protocols, and pre-sequencing protocols. The demand for the NGS market is further increased by the use of cutting-edge platforms for the development of personalized medicine through genetic analysis in medicine.

The Next-Generation Sequencing Market is anticipated to grow from USD 7.39 billion in 2024 to USD 32.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

Get a sample report:

#request-a-sample

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, BGI Group, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GENEWIZ.

Recent Development

In January 2024, QIAGEN has upgraded its QIAGEN CLC Genomics Workbench Premium with LightSpeed technology to include support for next-generation sequencing (NGS) in somatic cancer secondary analysis. This software accelerator efficiently converts raw sequencing data from FASTQ files to interpretable lists of genetic variants in VCF files at a remarkably low cost and high speed. This upgrade strengthens QIAGEN's offering, providing customers with a faster, cost-effective solution for somatic cancer NGS analysis, enhancing their competitiveness

In October 2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. plans to acquire Olink Holding AB, a key provider of next-generation proteomics solutions. This acquisition will help the customers continue their advanced life science research and precision medicine using proteomics solutions. It helps the organization in gaining more market share in the market.

In February 2023, Eurofins Genomics LLC (Luxembourg) launched a whole-plasmid sequencing service using Oxford Nanopore technology. This service uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) generation 3 technology to provide quicker turnaround times.

This Next-Generation Sequencing research report sheds light on the major market players who are thriving in the market. Track business strategy, financial status and upcoming products.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: In 2024, the Targeted Sequencing Services Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the NGS Services Market

Based on type, Segmenting the NGS services market, there are several categories: de novo sequencing, methyl sequencing, whole genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, exome sequencing, targeted sequencing, ChIP sequencing, and other NGS services. 43.9% of the NGS services market is anticipated to be accounted for by the targeted sequencing services segment in 2024. A significant portion of this market is explained by the growing use of targeted sequencing in precision medicine, its greater cost-effectiveness when compared to alternative sequencing services, the growing number of clinical applications for disease diagnosis and patient health monitoring, its quick turnaround, and its expanding significance in cancer research and drug development.

By Technology: In 2024, the Sequencing by Synthesis Segment is Expected to Account for The Largest Share of The Market

Based on technology, Sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing (IOS), single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT), nanopore sequencing, and DNA nanoball sequencing are the different segments of the NGS services market. The sequencing by synthesis (SBS) market segment is anticipated to hold the biggest share of the NGS services market in 2024, making up 62.9% of the total market. Benefits such as higher yield of error-free throughput, base call values greater than Q30, and superior accuracy in DNA sequencing over other sequencing technologies account for a large portion of this segment's market share.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation:

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Products & Services, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

NGS Consumables

Sequencing Services

Exome & Targeted Resequencing & Custom Panels

Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Other Sequencing Services

Presequencing Products & Services

Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

Quality Control

NGS Platforms

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Other Platforms

Bioinformatics

Services For NGS Platforms

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Technology, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Other Technologies

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Application, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Other Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural & Animal Research

Other Applications

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market by End User, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

This report caters to a wide audience, from industry experts seeking insights into the dynamic Next-Generation Sequencing market to newcomers looking for guidance. Customization options are available to ensure the report's relevance to your specific needs.

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

North America

North America is anticipated to hold the biggest market share of 45.5% for NGS services in 2024. Leading NGS service providers, encouraging government initiatives for genomics research, expanding applications of NGS-based research, falling sequencing costs combined with growing NGS awareness, growing research investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, rising cancer prevalence, and favorable reimbursement scenarios are the main reasons for North America's significant market share in NGS services.

Asia–Pacific

In the forecast period of 2024–2030, the Asia–Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.2%. The main reasons for this region's growth are the expanding prevalence of chronic diseases along with rising healthcare costs, as well as the expanding healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors as a result of growing investments and supporting initiatives.

Know more about this report:

Market Trends

Installation of In-house NGS Systems to Hinder Market Growth

The benefits of NGS and the rapidly declining costs associated with NGS procedures have prompted the implementation of internal NGS systems. For their sequencing requirements, a growing number of sizable hospital chains, academic institutions, and research centers are building internal NGS facilities. By shortening the time it takes to receive test results, these in-house facilities assist medical professionals in efficiently developing individualized treatment plans for their patients. By cutting down on turnaround times and maintaining sample quality, these internal resources assist researchers in increasing the efficiency of their research. Their assistance in enhancing an organization's revenue channels also has a negative impact on the earnings of primary NGS service providers. Consequently, the growing number of large-scale hospitals, academic & research institutions, and other institutions installing in-house sequencing platforms and facilities may negatively impact the earnings of NGS service providers and impede the expansion of the NGS services market.

Growing Utilization of NGS Services in Disease Diagnostics and Precision Medicine

Many diagnostic laboratories have NGS available, and it is widely used for testing for cancer. NGS technologies are being used more and more to diagnose diseases other than cancer. From novel microbial agents that start epidemics to heterogeneous mutations that result in complex inherited disorders, NGS can be used to diagnose a wide range of diseases. The most effective technique for diagnosing multigene diseases is next-generation sequencing (NGS). Among these are disorders of sex development, cardiomyopathies, autism, and connective tissue disorders.

NGS is increasingly being used for the molecular identification and genotyping of infectious disease pathogens. Additionally, public health surveillance uses it. NGS can be used to directly identify isolated pathogens from the samples. However, because NGS is expensive and there are less expensive alternatives, its adoption in medical practice has been sluggish. Nonetheless, NGS is now widely used in disease diagnosis due to its advantages in terms of speed and accuracy. NGS may also be the sole diagnostic technique available in a given circumstance. The use of NGS services is expanding quickly, particularly in high-risk pregnancies where it is intended to detect fetal aneuploidies through noninvasive prenatal testing.

Market Opportunity- Growing Applications of NGS in Agri-Genomics

In order to meet the growing demand for food, the world's animal and land resources are under tremendous strain due to population growth. Production pressure has been surpassed by advancements in agricultural technologies, irrigation, inputs, and pricing policies. Sequencing techniques have been applied in plant and animal breeding to produce products with desired traits in response to this growing demand. Due to the world's population growth and the increasing pressure on the environment from climate change, there is a growing need to breed novel crops that yield more, can withstand heat and drought, and require less pesticide use. Genetic progress has sped up the development of crops with advantageous agronomic characteristics. The application of genetics to agriculture to improve crop and livestock productivity and sustainability is known as "agriculture genomics." In addition to being time-consuming, the conventional plant-breeding methods for creating new crop varieties also carried the risk of reducing biodiversity. As a result, the whole genome and transcriptome of a species can be sequenced using high-throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, which are becoming more and more popular due to their ability to help identify causative genetic factors.

Browse More Research Reports:

Hereditary Testing Market

The Hereditary Testing Market is anticipated to grow from USD 6 billion in 2024 to USD 10.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Home Health Hub Market

The Home Health Hub Market is anticipated to grow from USD 357.73 million in 2024 to USD 4120.59 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period.

Human Identification Market

The Human Identification Market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.60 billion in 2024 to USD 2.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

immunotherapy drugs Market

The immunotherapy drugs Market is anticipated to grow from USD 161.97 billion in 2024 to USD 423.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.27% during the forecast period.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

The Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is anticipated to grow from USD 1 billion in 2024 to USD 1.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

The Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is anticipated to grow from USD 49.38 billion in 2024 to USD 86.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Life Science Analytics Market

The Life Science Analytics Market is anticipated to grow from USD 20.32 billion in 2024 to USD 43.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is anticipated to grow from USD 6.30 billion in 2024 to USD 14.96 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period.

Nurse Call Systems Market

The Nurse Call Systems Market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.70 billion in 2024 to USD 3.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.91% during the forecast period.

Customization services available with the report:

20% free customization.

Five Countries can be added as per your choice.

Five Companies can add as per your choice.

Free customization up to 40 hours.

Post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Get More:

Check current updates:

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.