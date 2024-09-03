Competitive Intelligence Software Market Size To Worth USD 6.02 Billion By 2030 With A 13 % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Competitive Intelligence Software Market is the name given to the of equipment and designed to gather, analyse, and compile information about competitors and market trends. With the use of this software, businesses may collect data from a range of sources-including social media, industry reports, public records, and private databases-in an organized manner. Delivering useful insights that help organizations get a competitive edge and make strategic decisions is the primary goal. Hackers are increasingly more skilled and can quickly take advantage of application flaws to obtain private data. Consequently, there is a growing demand for Competitive Intelligence Software.

The global Competitive Intelligence Software Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.56 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.02 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13 % during the forecast period.

The Major Players Covered in this Report

IBM Corporation Palantir Technologies SAS Institute Inc. Comintelli Domo, Inc. TIBCO Software Inc. Qlik Technologies Inc. Sisense Inc. Anodot Ltd. Tableau Software, Inc. Cyfe TIBCO Software Inc. Microsoft Corporation Informatica LLC SAI Global Crayon Group Verint Systems Inc. Cipher Systems LLC Stratfor Recorded Future, Inc.

Recent Developments

In September 2020, Comintelli, a leading provider of Market & Competitive Intelligence (M&CI) solutions, introduced its new AI-powered market and competitive intelligence solution, "Intelligence2day SaaS," with the aim of empowering its customers to uncover valuable market insights.

In September 2020, Crayon, a competitive intelligence platform, announced a partnership with G2, a leading peer-to-peer review site. This integration allows Crayon's customers to directly access verified user reviews, providing them with a comprehensive 360-degree view of their own products as well as those of their competitors. The partnership enables Crayon's clients to leverage the wealth of real-world insights from G2's extensive review database to enhance their competitive analysis and decision-making.

Research Methodology of Competitive Intelligence Software Market

The Competitive Intelligence Software Market's qualitative and quantitative statistics are compiled using a variety of research techniques, including primary and secondary research, subject matter expert input, and research. Primary research makes use of important data from telephone and/or in-person interviews, surveys, industry expert opinion, KOLs, customers, and other sources. Primary interviews are periodically carried out with industry experts in order to generate comprehensive expert market information and validate the current data analysis.

Request for a complete report

Detailed analysis of Competitive Intelligence Software market segments

Competitive Intelligence Software Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Competitive Intelligence Software Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Large Enterprises

Competitive Intelligence Software Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Small and Medium Enterprises Competitive Intelligence Software Market Trends

The market for competitive intelligence software has grown significantly as a result of developments in machine learning and data analytics. In order to obtain strategic advantages, organizations are depending more and more on these technologies for the collection, evaluation, and interpretation of competitive information. In today's dynamic marketplace, the integration of AI-driven insights and real-time monitoring capabilities keeps redefining how firms approach competition analysis.

Competitive Intelligence Software market Regional Analysis

North America

With a projected 34.3% market share in 2024, North America has solidified its position as the leading region in the worldwide competitive intelligence software industry. Large tech behemoths and well-established software firms providing competitive intelligence solutions are based in the area. Because of their emphasis on R&D, businesses in sectors including IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and automotive are among the most frequent users of competitive intelligence tools in the area.

Additionally, the area boasts a highly qualified labor population with great technological proficiency in fields like artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and analytics. This makes it possible for businesses to create innovative competitive intelligence solutions that are suited for both local and international clientele. Vendors can benefit greatly from early adoption of innovative technology and high buying power of corporations.

