Clearlake Capital Announces New Senior Hires, With A Focus On Bolstering O.P.S. Team

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake" or the "Firm"), an firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies, today announced several senior-level additions to the Clearlake team that particularly bolster the Firm's O.P.S.® group focused on operations, people and strategy.

"Having the right team in place is critical to driving the Firm's continued growth and global operational reach, and Clearlake is proud to welcome a group of accomplished senior executives while also promoting our talent from within," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "As today's acquisition of MV Credit illustrates, Clearlake is focused on broadening our global capabilities to better serve our investors, and we will continue to add the best talent and resources as we expand."

"We're proud of the multifaceted team we've built, who possess the expertise needed to develop and deploy flexible and creative investment solutions, while managing risk, in today's dynamic market," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "We welcome our new team members and congratulate our long-tenured senior executives on their well-deserved promotions."

The recent senior level O.P.S.® new additions include:

Dave Beeston as Managing Director, O.P.S.® Previously Mr. Beeston was at Fenway Sports Group (FSG) where he served as Co-Head of Fenway Sports Management (FSM), EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of the Boston Red Sox, and Alternate Governor of the Pittsburgh Penguins. While at FSG, Mr. Beeston was responsible for day-to-day oversight of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Management as well as its overall strategic growth and M&A activities. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Mr. Beeston graduated with a B.A. in Philosophy and received a LL.B./J.D. from the University of Western Ontario.

Karina Sobieski as Managing Director, O.P.S.®, Human Capital. Previously Ms. Sobieski was Co-Head of the Portfolio Human Capital practice at Advent International, where she was responsible for talent initiatives across the firm's portfolio. She previously served as a Partner in the Human Capital Practice at SoftBank Group, as well as a Partner in Human Resources at Andreessen Horowitz.

Madison Steinberg as Vice President, O.P.S.®, Tax. Previously Ms. Steinberg was a M&A Tax Manager at Ernest & Young (EY), supporting private equity and corporate clients with tax due diligence, structuring and modeling.

David Neiman as O.P.S.® Data Scientist Manager. He previously was a Data Scientist at

EasyPay Finance.

Rishika Chandrupatla as O.P.S.® Procurement Analyst. She previously was part of the technology team at Kaiser Permanente.

Cassandra Keys as O.P.S.® ESG Analyst.

Ms. Keys was previously the Social Science Technical Lead at the non-profit organization Westwood Greenway Inc.

Clearlake also recently welcomed new additions to the Firm outside of O.P.S.® including:

Naveen Shahani as Principal on the investment team. Mr. Shahani was previously a Principal at Apollo Global Management.

John Curran as Managing Director, Investor Relations, based in New York. Prior to joining Clearlake, Mr. Curran was a Partner at LibreMax Capital.

Mohamed El Fassi as Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. El Fassi is joining Clearlake from Goldman Sachs' Alternative Capital Markets Group.

Chris Cooper as Managing Director, Corporate Shared Services, Finance & Operations. Mr. Cooper was previously Chief Financial Officer at Softbank Group International and Sequoia Capital.

David Jacobs as Managing Director, Accounting, Finance & Operations. Mr. Jacobs was most recently Head of Finance and Senior Vice President at Vista Equity Partners. and previously was a Principal at KKR Credit.

Senior Level Promotions

In addition to adding new roles and outside talent, Clearlake continues to promote from within. Its recent senior executive promotions include:

Sean Courtney to Principal. Mr. Courtney joined Clearlake in 2015 and supports several of the firm's software & technology and consumer platforms. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including BakeMark, Confluence, Perforce, symplr, Victory Live and Vive Collective.

Dilshat Erkin to Principal. Mr. Erkin joined Clearlake in 2014 and supports several of the firm's industrial, software & technology, and consumer platforms. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including Concert Golf, EagleView, Hoonigan, Intertape Polymer Group, IXS, MRP Solutions, Pretium, and RSA.

Ben Kruger to Principal. Mr. Kruger joined Clearlake in 2016 and supports several of the firm's industrial, software & technology, and consumer platforms. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including BBB Industries, Constant Contact, Crash Champions, Newfold Digital, PrimeSource and TEAM Technologies.

Kelvin Chang to Principal, Investor Relations . Mr. Chang joined Clearlake in 2022 based in Singapore, and is responsible for raising capital in the Asia-Pacific region. Since joining Clearlake, he has expanded Clearlake's investor base in the Asia-Pacific region and has supported capital raises for the Firm's Clearlake Capital Partners strategy.

Marcelia Freeman to Principal, Investor Relations. Ms. Freeman joined Clearlake in in 2020 and is responsible for raising capital for the firm's various investment vehicles. Since joining Clearlake, she has supported capital raises for the Firm's Clearlake Capital Partners, Clearlake Opportunities Partners, and structured credit and related strategies.

John Cannon to Managing Director, Portfolio General Counsel & O.P.S.® and Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Cannon joined Clearlake in 2019 and is responsible for the Firm's global compliance program and O.P.S.® risk mitigation and value enhancement initiatives across the portfolio.

