UN Commends Azerbaijan For Climate Transparency Efforts

The UN expressed its thanks to Azerbaijan for the special attention it paid to the issues of climate transparency.

Vladanka Andreyeva, the resident coordinator of the UN in Azerbaijan, said this at the high-level dialogue "Boosting climate transparency through universal participation in the enhanced transparency framework (ETF)" held in Baku, Azernews reports.

"The UN calls on the countries of the world to submit the first 2-year biennial transparency reports (BTR) by the end of this year. It also recommends the states to provide information on the total volume of greenhouse gas emissions in all sectors of the economy," he said.

Andreyeva noted that the reports are important to monitor progress in the fight against climate change and ensure the implementation of national action plans (NDC).

He stressed that the UN will continue to support Azerbaijan in preparation for COP29 and the launch of the Baku Global Transparency Platform.

"The UN expresses its gratitude to Azerbaijan for the attention paid to climate transparency issues by Azerbaijan and the establishment of the Baku Global Transparency Platform," he added.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision in this regard was taken at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku, which has become the center of the world in two weeks, will receive about 70-80 thousand foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the June 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties) stands for the "Conference of the Parties", the highest legislative body that oversees the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

198 countries participate in the convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP was held in Berlin in March 1995 and its secretariat is located in Bonn.