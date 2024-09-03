UN Commends Azerbaijan For Climate Transparency Efforts
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The UN expressed its thanks to Azerbaijan for the special
attention it paid to the issues of climate transparency.
Vladanka Andreyeva, the resident coordinator of the UN in
Azerbaijan, said this at the high-level dialogue "Boosting climate
transparency through universal participation in the enhanced
transparency framework (ETF)" held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
"The UN calls on the countries of the world to submit the first
2-year biennial transparency reports (BTR) by the end of this year.
It also recommends the states to provide information on the total
volume of greenhouse gas emissions in all sectors of the economy,"
he said.
Andreyeva noted that the reports are important to monitor
progress in the fight against climate change and ensure the
implementation of national action plans (NDC).
He stressed that the UN will continue to support Azerbaijan in
preparation for COP29 and the launch of the Baku Global
Transparency Platform.
"The UN expresses its gratitude to Azerbaijan for the attention
paid to climate transparency issues by Azerbaijan and the
establishment of the Baku Global Transparency Platform," he
added.
It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The
decision in this regard was taken at the COP28 plenary session held
in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku, which has become the
center of the world in two weeks, will receive about 70-80 thousand
foreign guests.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an
agreement signed at the June 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro to
prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The
abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties) stands for the
"Conference of the Parties", the highest legislative body that
oversees the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate
Change.
198 countries participate in the convention. Unless the parties
agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP was held
in Berlin in March 1995 and its secretariat is located in Bonn.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108629880
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.