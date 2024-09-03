Baku Launches International Climate Transparency Platform Ahead Of COP29
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
In a bid to enhance transparency in climate accountability, the
Baku International Climate Transparency platform is officially
launching today, Azernews reports.
Yalchin Rafiyev, the Lead Negotiator for COP29 and Deputy
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, announced the launch during the
"High-Level Dialogue on Climate Transparency," held in anticipation
of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties (COP29) to the
UN Framework convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Rafiyev emphasized the importance of transparency in climate
processes, stating, "All parties must submit their climate change
reports by December. To facilitate this, we have established a
platform designed to support the successful submission of these
reports. The Baku International Climate Transparency Platform is
now operational."
He further highlighted the platform's objectives: "Our main goal
is to strengthen communication and relationships between parties.
Transparency and cooperation are at the core of our mission."
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108629877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.