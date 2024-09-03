Baku Launches International Climate Transparency Platform Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In a bid to enhance transparency in climate accountability, the Baku International Climate Transparency is officially launching today, Azernews reports.

Yalchin Rafiyev, the Lead Negotiator for COP29 and Deputy Foreign of Azerbaijan, announced the launch during the "High-Level Dialogue on Climate Transparency," held in anticipation of the 29th session of the of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Rafiyev emphasized the importance of transparency in climate processes, stating, "All parties must submit their climate change reports by December. To facilitate this, we have established a platform designed to support the successful submission of these reports. The Baku International Climate Transparency Platform is now operational."

He further highlighted the platform's objectives: "Our main goal is to strengthen communication and relationships between parties. Transparency and cooperation are at the core of our mission."