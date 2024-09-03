عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dassault Aviation: Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights - 31 08 24


9/3/2024 5:16:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DASSAULT Aviation

French corporation ( société anonyme ) with a share capital of 62,876,448.80 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées - Marcel Dassault
75008 PARIS
712 042 456 RCS Paris

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations ( Règlement Général ) of the French Market Authority ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers )

Date
Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights
08/31/2024 78,595,561
Theoretical voting rights:
130,722,430
Exercisable voting rights:
130,385,068

Attachment

  • Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 08 24

MENAFN03092024004107003653ID1108629848


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search