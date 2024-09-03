Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Market Research 2024: Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, And Value & Access
The "Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) market Assessment: Epidemiology, treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The MarketVue: Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) market landscape report combines primary (KOL interviews and survey data) and secondary market research to empower strategic decision-making and provide a complete view of the market.
According to experts interviewed, most patients with Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) are effectively managed using one of the two FDA-approved VMAT2 inhibitors, Austedo and Ingrezza.
These medications are seen as comparable in terms of efficacy, side effect profiles, and now dosing convenience, with the introduction of Austedo extended-release tablets. As a result, the choice between the two often depends on physician preference, shaped by their prior experience with the drugs. Despite the success of these treatments, the report suggests that there is no significant unmet need for new TD treatments, reflected in the limited pipeline for TD therapies.
However, the increasing use of dopamine receptor blocking agents in conditions beyond schizophrenia could lead to a rise in TD cases in the future. This potential surge underscores the importance of developing medications that avoid directly inhibiting the dopamine pathway, thereby preventing TD rather than just treating it.
Topics covered in this report:
Disease overview: Review the disease pathophysiology and potential druggable targets Epidemiology: Understand prevalence, diagnosed and drug-treated prevalence of the population and key market segments Current treatment: Understand the treatment decision tree and strengths and weaknesses of current on-label and off-label treatment Unmet needs: Identify opportunities to address treatment or disease management gaps Pipeline analysis: Compare current and emerging therapy clinical development strategy; their performance on efficacy, safety, and delivery metrics; and their potential to address unmet needs Value and access: Review the evidence needed to assess and communicate value to key stakeholders (e.g., providers, payers, regulators) and learn what competitors have done or are doing
Key companies mentioned:
Teva Pharmaceuticals Neurocrine Biosciences Luye Pharma Group
Key drugs mentioned:
Deutetrabenazine (Austedo) Valbenazine (Ingrezza) Clonazepam (Klonopin, Rivotril) Botulinum toxin injections (Botox) Reserpine (Serpasil) Tetrabenazine (Nitoman, Xenazine) LY03015 Acamprosate calcium Sarizotan
Key Topics Covered:
1. DISEASE OVERVIEW
A medication-induced neurological disorder causing involuntary, repetitive body movements Problematic symptoms of TD Risk factors for TD The role of dopamine in the disease mechanism of TD The role of dopamine in the hypothesized pathogenesis and current treatment of TD
2. EPIDEMIOLOGY & PATIENT POPULATIONS
Disease Definition Diagnosed prevalent cases of TD by region Diagnosed prevalence cases of TD in the US and EU5 Upper-end estimates of the prevalence of TD in the US Upper-end estimates of the diagnosed prevalence cases of TD in the US using 2023 MDPS estimates of schizophrenia prevalence TD diagnosed prevalence estimates in the U.S. using antipsychotic prescription volume KOL commentary on increasingly widespread antipsychotic use
3. DIAGNOSIS & CURRENT TREATMENT
Diagnosis Overview Diagnostic pathway for TD patients Treatment flow for TD involves balance between DRAs and VMAT2 inhibitors TD treatment goals Treatment algorithm for management of TD Severity and patient response to VMAT2 inhibitors KOL estimate of diagnosed TD patients receiving drug treatment1 Comparison of FDA approved treatments for TD Comparison of FDA approved TD treatments Clinical trial primary endpoint success drove FDA approval for TD therapies Austedo and Ingrezza pivotal trial primary outcome results Austedo and Ingrezza pivotal trial secondary outcome results Physician perspectives on Austedo and Ingrezza KOL commentary on Austedo and Ingrezza Physician perspective on the efficacy of Austedo and Ingrezza KOL estimates of current VMAT2 treatment share (n=24) Key treatment dynamics that will shape disease management and drug use in TD Must-know TD market dynamics No significant changes are anticipated to disrupt the TD market in the foreseeable future Important dynamics of TD market evolution
4. UNMET NEED
Overview Top unmet needs in TD Physician-reported high unmet need patient types Physician perspectives on unmet needs in TD
5. PIPELINE
Overview Summary of phase 1 trial of LY03015 Physician perspectives on diagnostic and therapeutic developments in TD
6. VALUE & ACCESS
Overview Comparison of treatment pricing, U.S. Typical U.S. commercial payer coverage Despite support programs, existing TD drugs still have barriers to access Resources offered by Teva and Neurocrine to help facilitate patient access KOL reported barriers to patient access
7. METHODOLOGY
Primary market research approach Epidemiology methodology Epidemiology methodology: schizophrenia prevalence model Epidemiology methodology: antipsychotic prescription volume model
