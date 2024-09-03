Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Market Research 2024: Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, And Value & Access

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Assessment: Epidemiology, Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MarketVue: Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) market landscape report combines primary (KOL interviews and survey data) and secondary market research to empower strategic decision-making and provide a complete view of the market.

According to experts interviewed, most patients with Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) are effectively managed using one of the two FDA-approved VMAT2 inhibitors, Austedo and Ingrezza.

These medications are seen as comparable in terms of efficacy, side effect profiles, and now dosing convenience, with the introduction of Austedo extended-release tablets. As a result, the choice between the two often depends on physician preference, shaped by their prior experience with the drugs. Despite the success of these treatments, the report suggests that there is no significant unmet need for new TD treatments, reflected in the limited pipeline for TD therapies.

However, the increasing use of dopamine receptor blocking agents in conditions beyond schizophrenia could lead to a rise in TD cases in the future. This potential surge underscores the importance of developing medications that avoid directly inhibiting the dopamine pathway, thereby preventing TD rather than just treating it.

