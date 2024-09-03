Strategic Leader Coaching: Addressing Leadership Burnout And Engagement Challenges With Customized Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With rising burnout among leaders and concerns over low employee engagement, retention, and attraction, Strategic Leader Coaching is stepping up to support leaders navigating these complexities. As a leading executive coaching firm, we address the urgent need for leadership development and coaching across Canada.



Our evidence-based, customized approach sets us apart in the industry. Our professionally certified coaches hold Master's degrees in Leadership, Innovation, Change, and Executive Organizational Coaching, equipping them to tackle leadership challenges with tailored solutions that foster resilience and drive success.

About Strategic Leader Coaching

We specialize in guiding C-Suite executives, senior leaders, mid-managers, emerging leaders, and HR professionals to unlock their full potential. We focus on team dynamics, strategic planning, and organizational culture transformation.

Responding to Today's Leadership Challenges

Amid increasing leadership burnout and engagement complexities, we provide impactful coaching that addresses real-world challenges. Our programs help organizations enhance engagement, improve retention, and build a robust leadership pipeline.

What Sets Us Apart



Certified Professional Coaches : ICF-certified and industry-experienced coaches delivering top-notch coaching.

Masters-Level Expertise : Our coaches hold advanced degrees, blending academic knowledge with practical skills.

Published Authors : Our coaches contribute thought leadership to leadership development and coaching fields.

Customized, Evidence-Based Approach : We use validated tools like DiSC, EQ-i 2.0, and EQ-i 360 for tailored coaching programs. Pan-Canadian Reach : Our services are accessible nationwide, with coaches ready to provide customized solutions coast-to-coast.



Our Commitment to Canadian Leaders

We are committed to helping leaders navigate evolving challenges. Our programs enhance self-awareness, build resilience, and promote a growth mindset, enabling leaders to lead with confidence.

“We believe great leadership is the cornerstone of thriving organizations,” said Kyle Kalloo, CEO of Strategic Leader Coaching.“We're dedicated to supporting Canadian leaders in driving engagement and achieving success.”

Contact Information :

Christopher Lawrence

Strategic Leader Coaching

403-910-7111 / 866-910-7111

...



For more information about Strategic Leader Coaching and our services, please visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at