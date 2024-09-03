UAE: Falcon Stuck In Residential Building Rescued By Authority
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 12:16 PM
A common kestrel falcon, native to the Hajar mountains, has been rescued after being stuck in a residential building.
The stuck bird was reported to the Fujairah Environment Authority via the hotline. The biodiversity team was able to free the falcon from the building and examine the bird. They completed the necessary physical examinations.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
After they ensured that the bird was not owned by anyone, the authority put a special ring on it with a code specific to Fujairah. The bird was then released and returned to its native area.
The Fujairah Environment Authority has special technical teams allocated to deal with environmental emergencies around the clock.
ALSO READ:
UAE: 7 times royalty stepped in to save, protect distressed animals
Watch: Dubai Police officer rescues falcon stuck in tree in viral video
MENAFN03092024000049011007ID1108629834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.