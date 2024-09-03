Melone Hatley Recognized As Fastest Growing Law Firm In Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) I feel so honored that we have once again been recognized by Inc. 5000 for the phenomenal results we've achieved for our clients and their families.” - Rebecca Melone - Managing PartnerVIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia-based family law firm Melone Hatley, P.C. is honored to announce that it has again made the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the country's fastest-growing companies. The firm joins the ranks of some of the most elite companies in the nation that got their start as small private companies recognized by Inc. 5000, including Microsoft, Facebook, Intuit, and Oracle. Melone Hatley was selected for the second year in a row because of the firm's remarkable revenue growth under the guidance of managing partner Rebecca Melone and her dedicated team of attorneys and staff.



The Inc. 5000, an annual ranking recognizing the country's 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States, calls itself“a celebration of best-in-class entrepreneurship.” Making the list is one of the greatest achievements possible for private companies and entrepreneurs. To qualify, companies must demonstrate three years of revenue growth while remaining independent and privately owned.



Founded in 2014 by Rebecca Melone, her mission was to help good people protect their families, finances, and future by focusing specifically on family and estate law. Since then, the firm has expanded into six markets throughout Virginia, and has opened offices in Charlotte, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.



“I feel so honored that we have once again been recognized by Inc. 5000 for the phenomenal results we've achieved for our clients and their families,” said Ms. Melone.“As a woman-owned business, we understand the team effort it takes to create a successful company while maintaining a warm and friendly work environment. When we founded the firm ten years ago, we could never have imagined the remarkable team we would build or the incredible clients we would have the honor of working with. We are so proud of the hard work and talent each of our dedicated team members brings to the table, allowing us the chance to do the best work possible for our clients and earn this award for the second year in a row. We are passionate about the work we do and the value we bring to our clients. Getting recognized for that is just further affirmation we are headed in the right direction.”



Over the past ten years, Melone Hatley has represented themselves as dedicated partners to their clients, helping them navigate the often rocky terrain of divorce and other family law matters. While understanding and empathizing with their clients during these emotionally fraught times is essential, the staff at Melone Hatley must also maintain a sense of calm, common sense, and exceptional legal and financial knowledge when clients are making such life-altering decisions. When the dust settles, they want to know they have guided their clients in making decisions that will only enhance and support their new future.



“The last few years have resulted in incredible growth for us here at Melone Hatley,” said Charles Hatley, Vice President of Business Development.“This honor validates our team's hard work and commitment to our clients. We believe offering an unparalleled client experience that honors what they are going through allows them to place confidence and trust in us so we can do the best job possible representing them. We arm them with everything they need to make these important decisions and avoid litigation if it does not serve them. Because of this, we have been able to build lasting relationships with our clients so they can have continued confidence and faith in our firm and in our mission.”



About Melone Hatley, P.C.



Melone Hatley, P.C. is a woman-owned law firm that is now recognized as the fastest-growing law firm in Virginia, the third fastest-growing law firm in the United States, and the 202nd fastest-growing private company in the nation. Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is not only an honor for Melone Hatley but a recognition that investment in its people and processes ensures the highest quality legal representation for its clients and exceptional work-life balance for its staff. The firm is dedicated to investing in its people to ensure professional and forward-thinking legal representation and a dedication to continued growth for the future. Learn more about them at melonelawpc .

