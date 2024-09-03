Yogesh Tripathi, Shubhangi Atre Share Heartwarming Stories Of Their Bonds With Teachers

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Ahead of the Teachers' Day, television actors Yogesh Tripathi and Shubhangi Atre have shared their deep respect for their teachers, and talked about the they share with them now.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5, every year, which is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Speaking about the same, Yogesh, who essays the role of Daroga Happu Singh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' said: "My chemistry teacher, Hameed Beg, not only helped me master numbers but also taught me the value of precision and dedication. His classes were a masterclass in discipline, and I unknowingly applied those lessons in my acting career."

"The accuracy and attention to detail he instilled in me are the same qualities I bring to my iconic character, Happu Singh. He showed me that with hard work and enthusiasm, even the toughest problems can be solved. I am proud to say that his influence has not only made me a better actor but also a more confident person," he shared.

Yogesh added: "I paid him a surprise visit last year, and he was quite happy to see how much I have grown as an actor. He expressed his contentment that I chose the proper career path. He has had an immeasurable impact on my life, and I will always be appreciative of his constant support and direction. I hope to continue making him proud."

Shubhangi, known as Angoori Bhabhi in the show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' commented: "My Kathak teacher from Indore has played a pivotal role in not only enhancing my dance skills but also my overall personality. Her passion for Kathak was contagious, and under her guidance, I became not just a trained dancer but also a more confident and positive person."

"I am honoured that she has displayed my pictures on the wall of her dance academy, a place where countless students, like me, have been nurtured. Her belief in my potential helped me become a trained dancer and positively influenced my journey as an artist. I carry her lessons with me every day, both on and off the stage, and I am forever grateful for the impact she has had on my life," she added.

The show airs on &TV.