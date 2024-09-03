Pres. Of Senegal Receives Kuwaiti Amb. On End Of Tenure

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye received at the presidential palace Kuwaiti Ambassador to Senegal Adel Al-Amir on the occasion of ending his tenure. During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations, and Ambassador Al-Amir conveyed to the Senegalese President the greetings of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. (end) dss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.