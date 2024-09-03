Pres. Of Senegal Receives Kuwaiti Amb. On End Of Tenure
KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye received at the presidential palace Kuwaiti Ambassador to Senegal Adel Al-Amir on the occasion of ending his tenure.
During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations, and Ambassador Al-Amir conveyed to the Senegalese President the greetings of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. (end)
