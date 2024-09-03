Turkish Air Force Museum Marks Military Aviation Heritage
ANKARA, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Located in Ankara, the Turkish Air Force Museum marks a rich historical tradition of the country's military Aviation since it is home to various warplanes, weapons and military uniforms.
The museum, which largely documents the history of the Turkish military aviation since it was launched, consists of a 62,000-sqm open airshow area and another closed display area covering 2,000 sqm.
Various military planes involving fighter, reconnaissance, training and transport aircraft that had served in the Turkish Air Force, along with military photos and documents are displayed at both areas of the museum. (end
