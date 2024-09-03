Turkish Air Force Museum Marks Military Aviation Heritage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Osama Al-Saeed

ANKARA, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Located in Ankara, the Turkish Air Force Museum marks a rich historical tradition of the country's military since it is home to various warplanes, weapons and military uniforms.

The museum, which largely documents the history of the Turkish military aviation since it was launched, consists of a 62,000-sqm open airshow area and another closed display area covering 2,000 sqm.

Various military involving fighter, reconnaissance, training and aircraft that had served in the Turkish Air Force, along with military photos and documents are displayed at both areas of the museum. (end

