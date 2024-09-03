GCC stock markets increase on expectation of U.S. interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Most Gulf stock markets experienced gains on Monday, buoyed by investor optimism surrounding a potential U.S. interest rate cut later this month. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce its first interest rate reduction at its upcoming monetary policy meeting scheduled for September 17-18. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, market participants are currently predicting a 67 percent chance of a 25 basis point cut and a 33 percent likelihood of a 50 basis point reduction. Investors are closely watching the U.S. jobs report set for release on Friday, which will offer further insights into the potential for the anticipated rate cut.



In the UAE, the Dubai Financial Market Index advanced by 0.7 percent, supported by notable gains in Emaar Properties, which increased by 3.2 percent, and Emirates NBD, which rose by 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi index saw a modest rise of 0.3 percent. In Qatar, the index climbed 1.1 percent, with most listed stocks recording gains, including a 2.6 percent rise in Qatar Islamic Bank. Qatar Energy CEO Saad Al-Kaabi announced plans to boost the company's urea production to over 12.4 million tons annually, up from the current six million tons, which added to the positive sentiment.



Conversely, the Saudi index fell by 0.2 percent, influenced by a 1 percent drop in Al-Taisir Group's shares. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index declined by 0.6 percent, primarily due to a 3.6 percent decrease in EFG Hermes Holding's stock.



MENAFN03092024000045015682ID1108629788