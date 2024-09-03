CEO of Eurocorporate Asset Management highlights impact of higher interest rates on French, German economies

(MENAFN) Nader Haddad, CEO of Eurocorporate Asset Management, has expressed concerns about the adverse effects of elevated interest rates on the economic growth of France and Germany. According to Haddad, the persistently high interest rates are acting as a significant drag on the economies of these two major European nations. He points out that the increased cost of borrowing is dampening consumer spending and business investment, which in turn, is slowing down economic expansion in both countries.



Haddad elaborates that while high interest rates are intended to control inflation, they come with the side effect of stifling economic growth. In France and Germany, this economic slowdown is becoming more pronounced, as both nations struggle with reduced economic activity and weaker economic performance. The higher borrowing costs are impacting various sectors, from manufacturing to services, leading to a general deceleration in economic momentum.



Looking ahead, Haddad emphasizes the need for careful monetary policy adjustments to balance inflation control with economic growth. He suggests that policymakers need to consider the broader economic impacts of high interest rates and explore measures to mitigate their negative effects on growth. As the situation evolves, the approach to interest rates will be crucial in determining the future economic trajectory of France and Germany.



