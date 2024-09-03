13Th Meeting Of Committee Of Heads And Directors Of Tax Departments In GCC Countries Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the General Tax Authority (GTA), concluded the 13th meeting of the Committee of Heads and Directors of Tax ‎Departments in the GCC countries.

The meeting covered a broad array of topics related to enhancing tax policies and exchanging expertise across all GCC countries.

Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, President of the General Tax Authority, lauded the constructive collaboration among the Member States, highlighting that“The meeting showcased the essence of Gulf cooperation and served as a platform to strengthen tax integration, share expertise, coordinate policies, and unify efforts to address shared tax challenges.”

He emphasised the State of Qatar's ongoing commitment to supporting Gulf cooperation, adding:“The discussions during the meeting significantly contribute to advancing GCC tax coordination, which, in turn, enhances the flexibility and efficiency of our tax systems and helps develop a fairer and more transparent tax ecosystem.”

The meeting concluded with GCC tax leaders praising the State of Qatar's exceptional hosting. They highlighted the importance of regular gatherings to share knowledge, enhance coordination, and advance economic integration, with the aim of developing joint tax policies that best serve the interests of all GCC countries and nations.